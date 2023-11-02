The Woodlands Functional Medicine Practice Specializes In Root Cause Resolution Of Chronic Disease

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Internal Healing & Wellness, a leading functional and integrative medicine practice in The Woodlands, takes a root cause approach to identify and treat the underlying drivers of chronic health conditions. Led by Dr. Khan, a certified functional medicine practitioner , the practice utilizes advanced testing and personalized protocols to balance the body and restore wellness.“We focus on uncovering and addressing the root causes of disease, not just masking symptoms,” said Dr. Khan. Specific areas of focus include balancing hormones, improving digestive health, treating Lyme disease, addressing mold illness, testing for food allergies, analyzing stool, managing weight, supporting thyroid and adrenal function, improving fertility, reducing stress and anxiety, eradicating parasites, optimizing testosterone, supporting men's health, healing leaky gut, treating SIBO , detoxing from mold, treating Lyme disease, regulating the HPA axis , overcoming autoimmunity, and more.Dr. Khan uses scientifically based functional lab testing to pinpoint imbalances.“We look at nutritional status, hormone levels, inflammation, gut health, environmental exposures, and hundreds of other biomarkers,” he explained.“This reveals dysfunctions that standard lab tests miss.”Based on test results and clinical findings, Dr. Khan develops custom treatment plans that may include dietary changes, nutrient supplements, herbal medicine, gut healing, detox protocols, stress reduction, hormone balancing, and correction of metabolic or microbiome imbalances.“We address deficiencies, toxins, infections, allergies, and anything else interfering with normal physiology to restore health,” he said.“Functional medicine is personalized medicine,” Dr. Khan noted.“We identify and treat the root causes unique to each patient instead of taking a one-size-fits-all approach.” This enables the body to return to a state of optimal wellness.A 7-year resident of The Woodlands, Dr. Khan is committed to bringing functional medicine to his community.“I see so many people struggling with ongoing fatigue, pain, obesity, autoimmunity, arthritis, skin disorders, anxiety, diabetes, and other chronic diseases without getting to the source,” he said.“We help patients heal from the inside out by finding and fixing the origins of poor health.”Internal Healing & Wellness welcomes children and adults for both acute and chronic conditions.“Whether you want to avoid disease or resolve an ongoing problem, functional medicine can help,” said Dr. Khan.“Our goal is to empower patients to take charge of their own health.”To learn more about functional medicine and the root cause approach, visit internalhealingandwellnessmd or call 281-982-4130 to schedule a consultation.About Internal Healing & Wellness:Internal Healing & Wellness specializes in Functional Medicine, Integrative Health, Regenerative Therapies, and Chiropractic Care to restore health and vitality from the inside out.

