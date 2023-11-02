Home Automation Market Future Trends Forecast To Reach $239,897.8 Mn By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Home Automation Market Expected to Reach $239.9 Billion by 2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Home automation systems have witnessed an unprecedented demand in the recent years, due to increased concerns about safety & security, especially in urban areas. Moreover, factors such as improved lifestyle, increase in disposable income of people, and surge in awareness about smart automated systems have boosted the adoption of home automation systems.

However, the home automation market is in its developing stage for cities and rural regions, and, is expected to witness significant growth in the future. Metropolitan cities are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market players, owing to improvement in access to wireless technologies in these cities.

Download Sample PDF @



According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global home automation market was estimated at $46.60 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $239.89 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 17.6% from 2021 to 2030.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Cost-effectiveness of home automation systems, increase in popularity of Internet of Things (IoT) for smart homes, and surge in concerns for safety and security drive the growth of the global home automation market. On the other hand, lack of awareness and high initial investment restrain the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, surge in adoption of automated services is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Make Purchase Enquiry Before Buying @

The global home automation market is analyzed across application, technology, end-user, and region.

Based on application, the safety & security segment accounted for the major share in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the global market. The entertainment segment, however, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 19.2% throughout the forecast period.

Based on technology, the wireless segment generated the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than half the global market. The same segment would also exhibit the fastest CAGR of 18.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the lion's share in 2020, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global market. The LAMEA region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 20.6% by the end of 2030. The other provinces studied in the report include Europe and North America.

Buy this Research Report @

Leading Players:

The key market players analyzed in the global home automation market report include ADT, Creston Electronics, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Schneider Electric, Legrand, Ingresoll Rand, ABB, Johnson Controls, Larsen & Toubro Ltd., and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Analytics LLP

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn