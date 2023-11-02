Sheriff Adewale Of Caresify Home Care Donates 500 Thanksgiving Turkeys To Local Communities In Pennsylvania

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In the spirit of Thanksgiving and giving back to the community, Caresify Home Care is thrilled to announce its "Thanksgiving Turkey Donation." With a generous donation of 500 turkeys, Caresify seeks to show its gratitude and strengthen its bonds with the communities it serves. This act is more than just about the holiday; it's about creating a moment of joy, unity, and appreciation."I've always believed in the spirit of community," said Sheriff Adewale , Founder of Caresify Home Care. "Thanksgiving is a time for reflection, gratitude, and most importantly, community. By giving back in this way, we hope to not only provide a festive meal but also raise awareness about the vital home care services we offer."The holiday turkeys are being sourced from the ShopRite of Bethlehem in Bethlehem, Pa.Eligibility extends to members of the local communities Caresify serves. Distribution will operate on a 'First Come, First Serve' basis, allocating 100 turkeys to each of the following locations: Philadelphia, York, Reading, Collingdale, and Allentown.Keeping the community informed is paramount. Utilizing a multifaceted marketing approach, the event details will be shared via social media channels, radio broadcasts, and the distribution of flyers."Engaging with the community goes beyond the services we offer. It's about creating relationships, building trust, and fostering a sense of togetherness," Sheriff Adewale added.The entire initiative will run under a set budget, with allocations made for every aspect, ensuring smooth execution and maximum outreach. Caresify urges the community to mark their calendars for the turkey pick-up days:.November 15: Allentown (12PM) and Reading (2PM).November 16: Collingdale (1PM) and Philadelphia (3PM).November 17: York (2PM)As participants receive their turkeys, they'll also get to learn more about Caresify's services, ensuring they know where to turn for quality home care.Sheriff Adewale concluded, "As we reflect on our blessings this Thanksgiving, we at Caresify are immensely grateful for the communities that have welcomed and supported us. This is our little way of saying 'Thank You'."About Caresify Home Care:Serving clients, caregivers, and communities best interests, Caresify is a highly respected provider of caregivers and non-medical in-home care services, focusing on promoting health, independence, and overall client well-being. The company provides a personalized service approach, paired with a unique care plan, designed to meet the specific needs and preferences of clients. With a team of highly skilled and dedicated caregivers, Caresify Home Care strives to provide peace of mind for clients and their families. The company is an Accredited Joint Commission Home Care Agency and holds the Gold Seal on National Quality Approval. They are approved by the Office of Development Program (ODP) and the Office of Long-Term Living (OLTL) in PA, The Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) in FL, Department of Community Health (DCH) in GA, the NJ Department of Health (NJDOH) and The Office of Health Care Quality (OHCQ) in MD. Caresify is enrolled in many Managed Care Organizations (MCO's), non-MCO's, Medicaid and other insurance provider programs. For a complete list, and more information click here.For more information, please visit .Media contact: A. Bell, Director of Business & Development.

Angel Bell

Caresify

+1 484-282-4851 ext. 1034

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn