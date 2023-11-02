Putin makes remarks on Western restrictions

(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his disbelief at the recent Western proposals for sanctions against Russia, deeming them increasingly absurd. During a televised government meeting focused on economic matters, Putin addressed the unconventional suggestions made by Western countries. This included Lithuania's recommendation to consider an embargo on items such as buttons, nails, and sewing appliances in the latest round of European Union sanctions. Additionally, Australia expanded its export ban against Russia, encompassing tools used for drilling, pressing, stamping, and more.



Putin openly commented on these measures, stating, "Our partners are now taking their fantasies to the absurd, banning the import of screwdrivers, needles, and so on to Russia." He went on to emphasize the potential benefits of reduced imports, humorously remarking, "Well, the less junk, the better. There is less chance that bed bugs will be exported to us from major European cities," alluding to recent reports of infestations in some European Union countries.

The Russian president pointed out that while the West has implemented numerous sanctions packages, it appears to have become tangled in its own restrictions, inadvertently affecting their own economies. Putin anticipates further intensification of sanctions and has urged the Russian government to prepare for potential acts of sabotage targeting critical infrastructure facilities.



Moreover, Putin issued a warning, suggesting that if all options for sanctions are exhausted, there is a possibility of actions akin to the destruction of the Nord Stream natural gas pipelines. This statement underlines the seriousness with which Russia views the potential ramifications of continued sanctions.



MENAFN02112023000045015687ID1107360192