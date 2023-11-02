German regional court commands restoration of captured belongings of Russian businessman

(MENAFN) According to a report in a Russian business daily on Wednesday, a German regional court in Frankfurt has declared that the Office of the Federal Prosecutor's retention of documents and property belonging to Russian businessman Alisher Usmanov is unlawful.



The court's ruling stipulates that all documents and property seized as part of a criminal investigation initiated against Usmanov last year must be returned to the billionaire who is subject to sanctions.



This decision pertains to assets seized during police raids carried out a year ago at various locations, including multiple villas, an apartment, and a yacht that was purportedly associated with the businessman.



Nearly 90 bank files detailing claimed "suspicious transactions" by Usmanov were taken in September 2022 by German authorities, along with some purportedly priceless artwork. German law enforcement accused the Russian businessman of hiding the source of many transactions between 2017 and 2022 with his "extensive and complex network of companies and corporations."



In May, the Frankfurt court ruled that the police raids conducted on the properties were unlawful as they were carried out in connection with a case involving allegations of money laundering, tax evasion, and sanctions violations.



Furthermore, the court emphasized the necessity for providing legal protection to Alisher Usmanov, as federal prosecutors persisted in retaining the seized property and documents for their own purposes, even though the search warrants had been rendered invalid, as stated by the businessman's press office.

