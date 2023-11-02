(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SPRINGFIELD, Va., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Two leading organizations in the region are coming together to promote health among young athletes. The St. James , the premier sports, wellness, and active entertainment destination in the country, has announced that Kaiser Permanente , the region's leading health system, has become its Premier, Founding Healthcare Partner.



Kaiser Permanente and The St. James Announce Partnership to Support Community Health and Wellness Among Youth

Through the partnership, Kaiser Permanente, which has more than 835,000 members in the Mid-Atlantic region, will support The St. James youth sports events, teams and other activities that promote sports and wellness among youth in the region. The collaboration aims to cultivate a thriving environment for young athletes to excel, not only in sports but also in their overall mental, emotional, and physical well-being.

"At Kaiser Permanente, we have a mission of improving health for the people and communities we serve. Through this new partnership we can support athletes and community members with resources and opportunities that promote good health and well-being," said Cynthia Cifuentes, Vice President Brand, Communication and Community Engagement for Kaiser Permanente. "We are thrilled to collaborate with The St. James to further our shared vision of fostering healthier communities."

Examples of the activities that are part of Kaiser Permanente's partnership with The St. James include:



Creation of online content and resources aimed at prioritizing mental and physical health for teens/youth.

Title sponsorship of the "She Got Game" girls basketball tournament, played at The St. James on December 8, 2023. This sponsorship will include a health and wellness discussion for the participating athletes led by a Kaiser Permanente medical expert.

In-person health and wellness seminars on topics such as mental health, sports medicine and concussion prevention for young athletes and their families led by board-certified Kaiser Permanente physicians, medical experts. Informational tables with health and wellness resources at The St. James games and tournaments to further promote health and well-being in the community.

"We're pleased to welcome Kaiser Permanente into our growing suite of corporate level partnerships," said Craig Dixon, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of The St. James. "We look to align ourselves with organizations who understand and can actively support The St. James vision and community. As the largest managed care organization in the United States, Kaiser Permanente is a perfect partner to support the mental, social, and physical well being of our members, athletes, and guests."

The partnership with The St. James is part of Kaiser Permanente's long-standing and ongoing commitment to community health. In 2022, the health system invested more than $169M in the Mid-Atlantic region to support several initiatives aimed at building healthier, thriving communities. These include teaming up with the Maryland Department of Health to expand access to COVID-19 vaccinations, providing charitable care to families without access to healthcare, and providing award-winning theatrical productions and interactive workshops on social, mental, and emotional health for local schools.

For media inquiries, please contact: Betty Hwang, Manager, PR, Kaiser Permanente, 202-379-8126, [email protected] , or Allyson Musci, Sr. Director of Marketing, The St. James, [email protected] .

About The St. James

The St. James is the leading performance, wellness, and entertainment platform in the country. Our mission is to help maximize human potential by designing, developing, and operating performance training and wellness experiences that engage, inspire, and empower people to pursue their passions and be their best at play, at work, and in life. For more information, go to .

About Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente is committed to helping shape the future of health care. We are recognized as one of America's leading health care providers and not-for-profit health plans. Founded in 1945, Kaiser Permanente has a mission to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve. We currently serve almost 12.7 million members in 8 states and the District of Columbia. Care for members and patients is focused on their total health and guided by their personal Permanente Medical Group physicians, specialists, and team of caregivers. Our expert and caring medical teams are empowered and supported by industry-leading technology advances and tools for health promotion, disease prevention, state-of-the-art care delivery, and world-class chronic disease management. Kaiser Permanente is dedicated to care innovations, clinical research, health education, and the support of community health. For more information, go to kp .

Media Contact:

Allyson Musci

703-239-6870

[email protected]



SOURCE The St. James