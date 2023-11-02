Kane Kessler Expands Real Estate Practice Group By Adding Commercial Real Estate Veteran

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kane

Kessler, a pre-eminent, mid-sized New York City law firm, announced the recent addition of Neal Weinstein as a partner in its Real Estate and General Business groups.

Mr. Weinstein brings more than 20 years of experience in commercial real estate transactions. He concentrates on negotiating and counseling clients through complex purchases, sales and financings, with a strong focus on New York metro and nationwide multifamily and office properties. Mr. Weinstein has served as lead counsel on more than $1 billion worth of real estate transactions in the past decade. His clients span the real estate industry – from pension fund advisers, REITs and family businesses to high net-worth individuals and owner-operators.

Mr. Weinstein also guides landlords and tenants through office, retail and industrial leases, and he regularly handles real estate-related disputes and cooperative/condominium board matters. He is relied on as a trusted, day-to-day adviser for a variety of businesses, serving as outside general counsel for clients in multiple industries, including a leading cryptocurrency exchange, technology startups, cannabis companies, traditional financial companies, restaurants and retailers.

He frequently writes and lectures on matters such as the office-leasing market, subleases and assignments, due diligence in real estate transactions, and changing regulations affecting landlords and tenants.

He was formerly a partner with Ingram Yuzek Gainen Carroll & Bertolotti, LLP in New York.

Commenting on the move, Managing Partner Robert Lawrence stated, "We continue to grow our Real Estate practice group with the addition of Neal. He is a well-regarded practitioner who brings additional depth in areas of complex real estate transactions and finance, and we know his extensive experience will significantly benefit our clients."

Mr. Weinstein added, "I was attracted to Kane Kessler's sophisticated and nimble practice, its scope of services, and the energy and experience of its attorneys and staff. I'm excited to give my clients the support of the firm's full-service platform and to bring my expertise to the firm's real estate and general business groups. I look forward to helping grow the firm and working with a team dedicated to assisting clients in solving problems and achieving their business goals."

Kane Kessler is a mid-sized, New York City law firm serving clients nationally and internationally across a wide range of sectors. The firm's practice areas include corporate, securities, capital markets, litigation, intellectual property, labor and employment, real estate and tax.

