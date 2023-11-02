Surgepays Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release And Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BARTLETT, Tenn., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurgePays, Inc. (Nasdaq: SURG) (“SurgePays” or the“Company”), a technology and telecommunications company focused on the underbanked and underserved, announced today that management will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss its third quarter 2023 earnings on November 14, 2023, at 5:00pm ET.
The live webcast of the call can be accessed at 3Q23 Webcast Link , as well as on the company's investor relations website at surgepays .
Telephone access to the call will be available at 844-825-9789 (in the U.S.) or by dialing 412-317-5180 (outside U.S.).
A telephone replay will be available approximately one hour following completion of the call through November 28, 2023. To access the replay, please dial 844-512-2921 (in the U.S.) or 412-317-6671 (outside U.S.). Enter Conference ID #10183975.
About SurgePays, Inc.
SurgePays, Inc. is a technology and telecom company focused on the underbanked and underserved communities. SurgePays technology layered platform empowers clerks at over 8,000 convenience stores to provide a suite of prepaid wireless and financial products to underbanked customers. SurgePays prepaid wireless companies provide services to over 250,000 low-income subscribers nationwide. Please visit SurgePays for more information.
MZ Contact
Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA
MZ Group – MZ North America
+561 489 5315
MENAFN02112023004107003653ID1107360134
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.