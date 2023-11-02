Surgepays Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release And Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BARTLETT, Tenn., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurgePays, Inc. (Nasdaq: SURG) (“SurgePays” or the“Company”), a technology and telecommunications company focused on the underbanked and underserved, announced today that management will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss its third quarter 2023 earnings on November 14, 2023, at 5:00pm ET.



The live webcast of the call can be accessed at 3Q23 Webcast Link , as well as on the company's investor relations website at surgepays .

Telephone access to the call will be available at 844-825-9789 (in the U.S.) or by dialing 412-317-5180 (outside U.S.).

A telephone replay will be available approximately one hour following completion of the call through November 28, 2023. To access the replay, please dial 844-512-2921 (in the U.S.) or 412-317-6671 (outside U.S.). Enter Conference ID #10183975.

About SurgePays, Inc.

SurgePays, Inc. is a technology and telecom company focused on the underbanked and underserved communities. SurgePays technology layered platform empowers clerks at over 8,000 convenience stores to provide a suite of prepaid wireless and financial products to underbanked customers. SurgePays prepaid wireless companies provide services to over 250,000 low-income subscribers nationwide. Please visit SurgePays for more information.

