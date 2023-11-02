Global Extended Reality Market To Reach Value Of USD 1,246.57 Billion By 2035 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global extended reality (XR) market is expected to reach a market size of USD 1,246.57 Billion at a steady CAGR of 24.2% in 2035, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some key factors driving growth of the global extended reality market are increasing use and penetration of smartphones and connected devices, rising focus on gesture-based computing, and growing deployment of 5G networks globally. The ongoing trend of Industry 4.0 and digital transformation enables smart objects to be designed, monitored, and controlled via digital twins, and these controls are visualized in augmented reality and virtual reality. Growing popularity in Augmented Reality (AR) gaming is fostering growth of the market. AR gaming is the integration of audio and visual content with a user's environment in real-time. Augmented reality gaming uses the existing environment and creates a playing field within it, unlike virtual reality, which requires a separate room. The immersive environment that extended reality creates in games such as Pokemon GO, Ingress Prime, Dragon Quest Walk, Jurassic World Alive, among others, is a key factor driving market growth. Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ XR solutions reduce costs, increase productivity and revenue, and improve overall customer experience. Advancements in technologies across different verticals such as marketing, media & entertainment, IT, and manufacturing is projected to drive extended reality market growth to a significant extent. However, lack of effective user-experience in design and slow economic growth in developing countries are key factors expected to hamper market growth. Market players are investing significantly into research & development of XR products and technologies, which is boosting growth of the market. In February 2021 for instance, Touchcast Inc., which is a virtual experience and event platform, announced that it had raised USD 55 million in early funding – led by Accenture and other companies – to scale up the company's virtual event platform. Scope of Research



Report Details Outcome Market size in 2020 USD 45.63 billion CAGR (2021–2035) 24.2% Revenue forecast in 2035 USD 1,246.57 billion Base year for estimation 2020 Historical data 2017–2019 Forecast period 2021–2035 Quantitative units Revenue in USD billion and CAGR in % from 2021 to 2035. Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Type, application, end-use, and region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa. Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey. Key companies profiled Accenture PLC, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Softweb Solutions Inc., Varjo Technologies OY, SphereGen Technologies, Microsoft Corporation, Apple, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Augray Ltd., and Intel. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

MAJOR COMPANIES and Competitive Landscape

The global extended reality market is fragmented, with numerous small- and medium-sized manufacturers accounting for a major revenue share. Major companies have well-established manufacturing facilities and engage in various research and development activities and initiatives to develop and deploy new and more efficient technologies in the extended reality market. Some prominent players operating in the extended reality market are: Philips, Accenture PLC, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Softweb Solutions Inc., Varjo Technologies OY, SphereGen Technologies, Microsoft Corporation, Apple, Augray Ltd., and Intel.



Philips

Accenture PLC

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Softweb Solutions Inc.

Varjo Technologies OY

SphereGen Technologies

Microsoft Corporation

Apple

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Augray Ltd. Intel

Strategic Development

In January 2021, Alabama A&M University (AAMU) announced a USD 500,000 grant from Alabama Power to support an extended reality lab that will combine virtual and augmented reality. The lab will have visual collaboration classrooms with multi-user software, multi-touch, and virtual desktops features. The grant will positively impact around 6,000 graduate and undergraduate students.

Key Highlights of Report



VR uses computer technologies to create a simulated environment that places users inside an experience. VR is used as a training tool, particularly in medical school, and is also used to train next generation surgeons, such as for robotic surgery. Apple is planning to launch a VR headset by 2022 and will display 3D digital environment for watching videos, gaming, and communicating.

In July 2020, Gucci partnered with Snapchat to enable potential buyers to try on shoes virtually. Users can simply“click to buy” or share the picture of the shoes on their feet with their social media followers. This strategy not only reduces footfalls in department stores – considering social distancing norms and need to avoid potential spread of COVID-19 – but also engage next-generation future buyers.

Smartphones in the recent past have become better at processing extended reality content. Various retailers are enhancing the overall shopping experience by using augmented reality and virtual reality. For instance, IKEA was among the early adopters, and its app allows consumers to visualize pieces of furniture in their home or office spaces before making a purchase. Asia Pacific market revenue is expected to register the fastest CAGR as compared to other regional markets during the forecast period. Favorable initiatives by governments in countries in the region such as investment and funds to benefit extended reality companies are driving growth of the market currently. In 2019, Japan introduced 5G commercial services, which have led to strategic initiatives being taken by telecommunication companies to offer virtual reality and augmented reality viewing platforms using 5G connectivity.

Emergen Research has segmented the global extended reality market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2035)



Business Engagement

Customer Engagement

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2035)



Virtual Reality (VR)



Augmented Reality (AR)

Mixed Reality (MR)

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2035)



BFSI



Education



Consumer Good & Retail



Industrial & Manufacturing



Healthcare



Media & Entertainment



Telecommunication & IT

Other

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2035)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Europe



Germany



U.K.



France



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE Rest Of MEA

