Lydonia Technologies Welcomes Tod Dillon As Chief Financial Officer, Driving Financial Innovation

WESTWOOD, MA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Lydonia Technologies , the leading provider of hyperautomation software and solutions, proudly announces Tod Dillon as their new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). With a robust background in financial management across diverse sectors, Dillon is set to lead Lydonia's financial strategies, propelling the company toward new heights of growth and success.

Possessing nearly three decades of expertise in financial services, IT services, software development, and business process outsourcing, Tod Dillon advocates for a holistic view of finance-a perspective that positions finance as a strategic driver for business and customer value, aligning seamlessly with Lydonia's ethos of innovation and advancement.

"We proudly welcome Tod Dillon as our new Chief Financial Officer," said Kevin Scannell, Founder & CEO of Lydonia Technologies. "His extensive experience and forward-thinking financial approach make him an ideal leader for steering our financial strategies. His appointment signals a thrilling phase for us, reinforcing our steadfast dedication to exploring new frontiers in AI, automation, data and analytics."

Prior to joining Lydonia, Dillon held pivotal financial and leadership roles at Appcast Inc, EOS USA, and Fidelity Investments, demonstrating expertise in navigating financial growth and development.

Tod Dillon's academic achievements, including a magna cum laude BA in Economics and Government from Bowdoin College and an MBA from Northeastern University, complement his expertise, showcasing a comprehensive skill set and dedicated focus to the financial landscape. Additionally, Tod is an avid endurance athlete and has completed seven Ironman triathlons, including 3 Ironman World Championships in Hawaii.

Lydonia Technologies anticipates that Tod Dillon's strategic financial vision will significantly contribute to the company's growth trajectory and sustained success in the ever-evolving technology landscape.

About Us

Lydonia Technologies, the Hyperautomation Company, partners with customers to channel the power of automation to analyze, automate, simplify, and innovate. By leveraging our expertise in AI, Intelligent Automation, Data and Analytics, we empower businesses to transform their operations and capitalize on their most valuable assets: people, time, and data. Our comprehensive suite of capabilities in Intelligent Automation enables streamlined and efficient processes, reduced manual efforts and increased productivity. Our advanced Data Analytics solutions create and automate the implementation of actionable insights. By partnering with Lydonia Technologies, customers unlock enhanced innovation, improve decision-making, mitigate risk, and accelerate revenue growth, resulting in superior customer and employee experiences. To learn more, please visit .

