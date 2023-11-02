Lunaproxy Introduces Innovative Corporate Solutions, Elevating Internet Security

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WAN CHAI, WAN, HONG KONG, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- LunaProxy Introduces Innovative Corporate Solutions, Elevating Internet SecurityLuna LLC, a trailblazing leader in the world of internet security, is proud to announce a groundbreaking expansion of its services. LunaProxy, also known as Luna, is unveiling a cutting-edge suite of corporate solutions to augment its already acclaimed residential proxy program. With an unwavering commitment to 24/7 uptime and a relentless focus on user privacy and security, LunaProxy has set a new standard in the industry.LunaProxy empowers internet users with unparalleled safety and anonymity, offering access to millions of IPs across the globe, including locations in the United States, the UK, Amsterdam, Germany, Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan, South Korea, Thailand, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, and the Philippines. LunaProxy array of options includes HTTP, rotating ISP, static data center, static ISP residential, SOCKS5, and other proxies, all priced per IP with unlimited bandwidth. The user-friendly Luna dashboard allows clients to effortlessly switch between SOCKS5 and HTTP IPs.Setting itself apart in the field, LunaProxy boasts a vast pool of over 200 million connections and access to internet connections in more than 195 countries worldwide. LunaProxy is accessible via both mobile and desktop platforms, offering users the convenience of instant IP address changes and the ability to effortlessly bypass CAPTCHAs, suspensions, and bans.Today, LunaProxy is proud to unveil its new corporate solutions, tailored to meet the unique needs of businesses worldwide. The introduction of these business offerings marks a significant step forward for LunaProxy, cementing its position as an industry leader.Key Features of LunaProxy Corporate Solutions IncludeEnhanced privacy and security for businessesScalable options to accommodate companies of all sizesDedicated account managers for personalized supportUnparalleled access to millions of IPs worldwideLunaProxy continues to uphold its commitment to delivering only the highest quality and ethical IPs. For further information and inquiries, please visit the official LunaProxy website at .ABOUT LUNAPROXYLunaProxy, a division of Luna LLC, is a leading provider of internet security and privacy solutions, offering unlimited residential proxy servers with unlimited traffic, unlimited IP addresses, and competitive pricing.MEDIA CONTACTMarvellous johnLuna LLCEmail:Website:

