Grizzlies Marcus Smart's Bowling Bash Fundraiser Thursday November 9Th

- Marcus SmartMEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Thursday, November 9th, 2023, Marcus Smart's annual Bowling Bash presented by Orion Federal Credit Union will be held at Bowlero Bartlett in Tennessee. It is the first event in the Memphis area for Marcus since being traded earlier this year.“We are so thankful to have Orion as our very first sponsor in Memphis. The Grizzlies community has welcomed us with so much love already and we are excited to have my YounGameChanger Foundation start supporting groups that align with our mission. This event helps fund our programs throughout the year. We make this a fun event where I get to meet all of our supporters and we make it a great way to entertain their clients and employees while helping the community.” said Marcus Smart.The foundation has recently shipped 2 of their Smart Carts to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis, TN. Each cart is filled with electronics (Lenovo tablets and Nintendo Switches). These carts support admitted patients and their family members by giving them access to electronics that serve as a source of entertainment, a portal for communication and a diversion during treatment and recovery.Over the past 2 years, they have donated 20“Smart Carts” that are currently being utilized at 15 different children's hospitals and bereavement centers throughout New England, in Marcus's hometown of Dallas, in Milwaukee through a partnership with Jrue and Lauren Holiday and in Colorado and Cleveland. Marcus Smart added“These carts are so important to me as I wish that my family was able to have this support while my brother was undergoing treatment when we were young.”The foundation has also donated over 300 laptops and programmable calculators through their STEAM assistance programming. This past summer they hosted their first basketball and mindfulness program for over 200 military families at Ft. Cavazos in Texas.To sponsor a bowling lane and have a great night out with Marcus and friends, contact:

