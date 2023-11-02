Saudi Arabia arises as dominant global sports player

(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia is making significant strides in the world of sports, positioning itself as a major player in global sporting events. One of the standout developments is its recent bid for the 2034 World Cup, with the country emerging as the sole bidder for the prestigious tournament. This bold move comes as part of Saudi Arabia's broader efforts to attract tourists and investment while diversifying its economy away from its traditional dependence on oil.



Intriguingly, the predominantly desert nation, known for its scorching summer temperatures that can reach up to 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit), made headlines by securing the hosting rights for the 2029 Asian Winter Games. This event, which has already drawn criticism from environmental advocates, is slated to take place at NEOM, an ambitious USD500 billion megacity under construction. NEOM plans to offer a year-round winter sports complex, a remarkable feat given the challenging climate of the region.



Looking ahead to 2034, Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, will be the venue for the 2034 Asian Games, a multi-sport event of Olympic proportions. In fact, hosting an Olympic Games is the kingdom's "ultimate goal," as stated by Sports Minister HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal in an interview with AFP.



Saudi Arabia has also made its mark in the world of motorsports by hosting Formula 1 events. The glitzy world of Formula 1 made its debut in Jeddah, a city on the Red Sea that serves as a gateway for pilgrims traveling to Mecca. In 2021, Jeddah hosted a night race along the picturesque coastline, becoming one of the four Grand Prix races held in the prosperous Gulf region this year.



The influence of Saudi Arabia in sports extends beyond hosting events. Saudi Arabian clubs, backed by the Public Investment Fund sovereign wealth vehicle, embarked on a remarkable spree of high-profile signings. Notably, Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in January, signing a two-and-a-half-year deal rumored to be worth €400 million (USD426.11 million). This acquisition set off a flurry of activity, with stars like Karim Benzema and Neymar making moves to Saudi clubs, enhancing the appeal of the Saudi Pro League.



Moreover, the acquisition of English Premier League club Newcastle United by a Saudi-funded consortium in October 2021 marked a significant milestone. Fans of the club, often referred to as a "sleeping giant," celebrated the takeover by wearing Arab headdresses at St. James's Park stadium. The club has experienced an upturn in its fortunes, even qualifying for the Champions League this season.



Saudi Arabia's growing involvement in hosting international tournaments is also noteworthy. The country is set to host the Club World Cup at the end of December and will be the venue for the 2027 Asian Cup, serving as a dress rehearsal for the 2034 World Cup. Additionally, Saudi Arabia is actively bidding to host the women's Asian Cup in 2026, solidifying its status as a global hub for major sporting events.

MENAFN02112023000045015682ID1107360099