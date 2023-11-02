Israel’s attacks on Gaza leave over 3,600 children since 7 October

(MENAFN) During the first 25 days of the conflict between Israel and Hamas, more than 3,600 Palestinian children lost their lives, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which is controlled by Hamas.



These children were victims of airstrikes, rocket misfires, explosions, and collapsing buildings. This tragic toll includes infants, toddlers, young readers, aspiring journalists, and even children who sought refuge in a church.



Gaza's population is heavily composed of children, with almost half of its 2.3 million residents being under 18 years of age. Shockingly, children account for 40 percent of the total casualties in this war.



An analysis by the Associated Press, based on data from the Gaza Health Ministry as of October 26, revealed that 2,001 children aged 12 and under had lost their lives, among them 615 who were just 3 years old or younger.



In the central Gaza city of Deir Al-Balah, writer Adam Al-Madhoun consoled his 4-year-old daughter Kenzi at the Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital on Wednesday, saying, "When houses are destroyed, they collapse on the heads of children." She was spared from an airstrike that broke her head, tore off her right arm, and crushed her left leg.



Israel claims that its airstrikes are aimed at Hamas militant facilities and infrastructure, while also alleging that Hamas employs civilians as human shields. Israel also asserts that over 500 militant rockets have misfired, landing in Gaza and causing casualties among Palestinians.



Notably, the number of children who have lost their lives in just over three weeks in Gaza surpasses the combined child casualties from all conflicts worldwide in each of the past three years. According to the global charity Save the Children, for instance, in all of last year, 2,985 children were killed across two dozen conflict zones around the world.

