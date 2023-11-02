Phosphorus bombing at UNRWA shelter in Gaza raises alarms

(MENAFN) In a concerning development, allegations have emerged that Israeli occupation forces fired phosphorus bombs at a school administered by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). This school, which had been serving as a shelter for displaced individuals, was targeted in the midst of the ongoing conflict in the Al-Shati Camp, Gaza. The incident has raised significant concerns regarding the safety and security of those who had sought refuge within its walls.



The news of this distressing event spread through an alert issued by Al Jazeera, heightening the already tense atmosphere in the region. The use of phosphorus bombs, if confirmed, adds a highly volatile and harmful dimension to an already devastating conflict, as these munitions can cause severe burns and pose substantial health risks to individuals in proximity to the detonation.



The gravity of the situation was captured in videos circulating on social media platforms, where individuals caught in the vicinity of the school could be seen in a state of panic. The footage portrays their frantic efforts to protect themselves as they react to the perceived threat of phosphorus bombs. Some of those on the scene distributed masks to cover their faces, demonstrating their awareness of the potential toxic effects of such munitions.



It's important to note that this incident unfolded after an earlier Israeli raid targeted areas surrounding the school, leading to the tragic loss of five Palestinian lives. This underscores the heightened vulnerability of civilians, particularly those who have been displaced by the ongoing conflict. The situation also emphasizes the pressing need for immediate international attention and action to ensure the safety, well-being, and protection of those affected by this protracted and deeply distressing crisis.

