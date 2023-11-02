Foreign nationals seek evacuation from Gaza Strip amid Israel’s attacks on refugee camp

(MENAFN) On Thursday, additional foreign nationals were prepared to leave the besieged Gaza Strip, following the Hamas-run government's report of at least 195 Palestinian casualties in Israel's attacks on the Jabalia refugee camp. United Nations human rights officials have suggested that these strikes may constitute war crimes.



As part of an agreement involving Israel, Egypt, and Hamas, an initial group of 320 foreign citizens from a list of 500, as well as numerous severely injured Gazans, crossed into Egypt on Wednesday.



Among those evacuated were individuals holding passports from Australia, Austria, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Finland, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Jordan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.



Gaza border officials announced that the border crossing would reopen on Thursday to allow more foreign nationals to leave. According to a diplomatic source, approximately 7,500 foreign passport holders are expected to depart Gaza over a period of about two weeks.



Despite the initial evacuations of foreign passport holders and severely injured Palestinians crossing into Egypt, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has reported that more than 20,000 wounded individuals are still trapped in the Gaza Strip.



MSF declared the displacements of “a number of severely injured” citizens in a declaration on Wednesday, stating that its 22 global staff members in Gaza had been between those who departed the area through the Rafah border crossing as well.



“However, there are still over 20,000 injured people in Gaza with limited access to health care due to the siege,” it stated.

