Vesey Street Capital Partners Named To Inc.'S 2023 List Of Founder-Friendly Investors

The list, which was published on October 31st, recognizes firms that remain actively involved with the businesses they invest in, and that have earned the trust of the entrepreneurs they support to help drive growth. The firms on Inc.'s list have successful track records of remaining actively involved with their portfolio businesses.

"Fully investing in an entrepreneur, and their innovative vision, involves far more than the financial investment. By developing relationships with and supporting entrepreneurs for the long-term, these private equity firms are more than investors, they're partners," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. media.

"It's an honor that speaks to our belief in long-term partnerships, and this recognition stands as a testament to the exceptional founders we have worked with over the years. Since partnering with private equity can be intimidating for founders; we believe VSCP's collaborative culture and hands-on approach are key differentiators. We are excited to work with more founders and entrepreneurs to leverage our operational strengths and extensive sector knowledge in the healthcare services industry. We are extremely grateful for this recognition and would like to thank everyone that has supported the firm," says Vesey Street Capital Partners Managing Partner, Adam Feinstein

"We're so happy that we began our partnership with

VSCP. The support they have provided means so much to me, my management team, and the company. Through our partnership, we have gained access to crucial resources, developed extensive healthcare service expertise, and professionalized our organization, all of which have been instrumental in shaping the exciting trajectory for our growth," says Dr. Aaron Rollins, Founder and CEO of AirSculpt Technologies.

VSCP extends a heartfelt congratulations to all the remarkable firms that have earned their well-deserved spot on this year's prestigious list.

Disclosure: VSCP paid a fee to Inc. for its application to be considered for the 2023 Founder-Friendly Investors list.

