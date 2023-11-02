Supplier.Io Partners With Impak Analytics To Elevate Supply Chain Visibility And Sustainability

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Leading ESG Data Provider Enhances Supplier Data with Impact Assessment

Supplier, the SaaS leading provider for supplier diversity and

ESG data, announced a strategic partnership with impak Analytics, pioneer in ESG and impact intelligence. This collaboration signifies Supplier's steadfast commitment to ESG innovation, meeting the escalating demand for comprehensive supplier data.

The partnership presents businesses with an exhaustive supplier assessment, encompassing 61 assessment indicators across 8 categories, notably environmental, social, and governance. These metrics, in line with the current regulations, the UN SDGs, and market best practices, will enhance the existing data and certification information Supplier provides. The collaboration ensures more profound supply chain insights, and fortified supplier engagement, leading totangible bottom-line benefits.

Aylin Basom, CEO of Supplier, explained. "Our goal is to be at the forefront of offering pioneering SaaS solutions for transparent sourcing in the global supply chain. Central to our mission is the objective of linking buyers with sustainable suppliers, equipping businesses with unmatched insights into supplier diversity and ESG metrics. With impak Analytics, we're augmenting our offering with top-tier analysis, delivering unparalleled precision and transparency in evaluating global supply chain risks."

Paul Allard, impak Analytics' CEO, shares "Our collaboration with Supplier is a testimony to our shared vision. By merging our expertise, we're anchored to provide an unparalleled view of supplier ESG performance, reinforcing our mutual commitment to fostering sustainable business "

Supplier's robust platform, powered by the market's most expansive database of certified sustainable suppliers, ensures organizations benefit from enhanced supply chain visibility, accurate ESG reporting, and risk mitigation. Their platform also aids in uncovering alternative sourcing options and provides in-depth supplier insights.

About Supplier :

A market leader in supplier diversity and ESG data management, Supplier offers organizations valuable insights that propel business growth, enabling them to gauge their socio-economic and environmental impact. With unmatched data intelligence and state-of-the-art technology, Supplier assists businesses in fine-tuning their ESG initiatives.

About impak Analytics :

Headquartered in Montreal, impak Analytics is an AI-driven fintech firm specializing in impact assessments based on international standards, notably the IMP, GRI, SASB, Iris+, PRI, the 17 SDGs and regulatory requirements. It helps financial institutions and corporations integrate standardized environmental and social intelligence into their processes, facilitating their journey toward sustainability.

