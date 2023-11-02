Angelina Jolie condemns Israel for Gaza violence

(MENAFN) Renowned American actress Angelina Jolie has strongly condemned Israel for what she described as the "deliberate bombing of a trapped population who have nowhere to flee." In an Instagram post, Jolie, a former special envoy for the UNHCR, expressed her distress over the dire situation in Gaza, which she characterized as an open-air prison for nearly two decades, rapidly evolving into a mass grave. She pointed out the alarming statistic that 40 percent of those killed in the conflict are innocent children, and entire families are tragically being torn apart.



The ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza have led to a devastating death toll, with approximately 8,800 Palestinians losing their lives since October 7. Jolie expressed her outrage at the collective punishment and dehumanization of Palestinian civilians, particularly children, women, and families, who are enduring severe hardships, including the deprivation of essential necessities like food, medicine, and humanitarian aid. These actions, she emphasized, violate international law.



Furthermore, Jolie criticized world leaders for their inaction and complicity in the ongoing crisis. She specifically called out their failure to demand a humanitarian ceasefire and their obstruction of the UN Security Council's efforts to impose one on both parties involved. In her view, this failure to act effectively perpetuates the suffering and hardships faced by millions of Palestinian civilians, making global leaders accomplices in what she characterizes as crimes against humanity.

