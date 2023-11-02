Russian gold reserves reach unprecedented high in September

(MENAFN) According to a report by a Russian news agency, Russia's gold bullion reserves reached an unprecedented high in September, as indicated by data from global central banks.



In September, Russia increased its gold reserves by 2 percent, bringing the total amount of gold in its possession to 2,360 tons, marking the highest level in the country's modern history.



Russia's gold reserves now rank as the fifth largest in the world, trailing behind the United States, Germany, Italy, as well as France, while surpassing China's holdings of 2,200 tons, as noted by the news agency.



The accumulation of gold by Russia is part of a worldwide trend where central banks are acquiring record quantities of this precious metal as a precautionary measure against potential economic uncertainties.



Based on a recent report by the World Gold Council, China emerged as the top global gold buyer during the third quarter of this year, with India, Turkey, and Russia among other emerging economies notably increasing their gold reserves.

