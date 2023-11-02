Ukraine's struggle for progress in its war with Russia depends on emerging technology

(MENAFN) According to General Valery Zaluzny, Ukraine's top military commander, he believes that Ukraine will struggle to make significant progress in its conflict with Russia unless new technology emerges to provide them with a decisive edge.



He acknowledged that Moscow has certain advantages, such as a larger population and greater resources, and that a game-changing technology, often referred to as a 'wunderwaffe,' would be necessary to level the playing field.



“Just like in the First World War, we have reached the level of technology that puts us into a stalemate,” he declared of the continuous war, as quoted by a British magazine on Wednesday.



In spite of the expectations of Kiev backers and Ukrainian representatives, “there will most likely be no deep and beautiful breakthrough,” he projected. The war may “drag on for years” as well as “wear down” the nation.



Zaluzhny was not in agreement with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who said on Thursday that Russia was still going to pursue its "special military operation" against Ukraine. He continued, saying Kiev ought to have known for a long time that anticipating a Russian defeat was "absurd."



Surprisingly, Zaluzhny thinks that surprise concentration of forces is impossible given the situational information that both sides have due to drone use. The general asserted that predictions and NATO textbooks, which were used to organize the summer counteroffensive, had been proven incorrect.



“Four months should have been enough time for us to have reached Crimea, to have fought in Crimea, to return from Crimea, and to have gone back in and out again,” he declared, indicating the positive estimates.

