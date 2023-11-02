Worldwide alliance including US, China unites for AI safety

(MENAFN) A consortium of 28 nations, including the United States and China, has come together with the aim of addressing potential threats posed by artificial intelligence and ensuring its responsible use. This historic agreement was reached during the UK's global AI Safety summit, where government ministers and industry leaders convened. The participating countries have expressed a collective responsibility to tackle AI-related risks and promote international cooperation in the realm of cutting-edge AI safety and research.



UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who hosted the two-day summit at Bletchley Park, described the accord as a significant milestone. It signals a willingness among the world's leading AI powers to collaborate on the regulation and oversight of this emerging technology. Notably, China's involvement in this initiative carries weight, considering the strained relations it has with Western nations on various fronts such as trade, security, and human rights.



The joint statement outlines a common international approach to managing the rapidly advancing field of AI, aligning with a key objective of the British government in organizing this summit. This event marks the first global meeting focused on "frontier" AI, which encompasses the most powerful AI systems. It brings together influential figures from various sectors, including business executives and prominent political leaders.



Key figures attending the summit include US Vice President Kamala Harris, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and renowned entrepreneur Elon Musk, the world's wealthiest individual. The signatories of the joint statement, which include Saudi Arabia, the European Union, and Japan, have committed to collaborating inclusively to ensure the development of human-centric, trustworthy, and responsible AI that prioritizes safety and the greater good of society.



At the summit, representatives from different nations, including China's Vice Minister of the Ministry of Science and Technology, Wu Zhaohui, UK Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan, US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, and European Commission Vice President of Values and Transparency Věra Jourová, delivered speeches and shared their perspectives on the future of AI and its regulation.

