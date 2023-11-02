New Report By Rationalstat | Dpaas Market Analysis Shows Growing Adoption By Businesses Of All Sizes

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market is valued at US$ 27.2 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 17.2 % over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the published market report by RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) is a cloud-based or subscription-based service that offers data security and protection solutions to individuals, organizations, and businesses. DPaaS is designed to help safeguard sensitive and critical data from various threats, including data breaches, cyberattacks, data loss, and disasters. It provides a scalable, cost-effective, and managed approach to data security, making it easier for users to ensure the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of their data. The exponential growth of data generated by individuals and organizations, including big data, IoT, and multimedia content, has created a heightened demand for data protection services. In addition, the increasing competition amongst the service providers, which is driving the cost of service lower, thus resulting in wide adoption by enterprises of various sizes.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including service type, enterpriser size, deployment mode and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 27.2 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 82.8 billion Growth Rate 17.2% Key Market Drivers

Rising data volumes

Rising data security concerns Increased need for data backup and recovery Companies Profiled

Amazon Web Services

IBM Corporation

Quantum Corporation

Veritas Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Microsoft Corporation

Acronis

Commvault

Zerto Barracuda Networks

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market include,



In March 2023, IBM teamed up with Cohesity. The collaboration focuses on catering to the increased need for data security by organizations in hybrid cloud environment. In November 2022, AWS expanded its Backup and Elastic Disaster Recovery services. The expansion includes including new services and features.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market growth include Amazon Web Services, IBM Corporation, Quantum Corporation, Veritas Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft Corporation, Acronis, Commvault, Zerto, and Barracuda Networks, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market based on service type, enterpriser size, deployment mode, and region



Global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Service Type



Backup as a Service



Storage as a Service

Disaster Recovery as a Service

Global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Enterprise Size



Small & Medium

Large

Global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Deployment Mode



Public Cloud



Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region



North America Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market





US



Canada



Latin America Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market





Brazil





Mexico



Rest of Latin America



Western Europe Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market





Germany





UK





France





Spain





Italy





Benelux





Nordic



Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market





Russia





Poland





Hungary





Other CIS Countries



Rest of Eastern Europe



Asia Pacific Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market





China





Japan





India





South Korea





Australia





ASEAN







Indonesia







Thailand







Philippines







Vietnam







Malaysia





Rest of ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market





GCC







Saudi Arabia (KSA)







United Arab Emirates (UAE)





Rest of the GCC





South Africa





Nigeria





Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Answered in the Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Report:



What will be the market value of the global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market?

What are the market drivers of the global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market?

What are the key trends in the global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market?

Which is the leading region in the global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market?

What are the major companies operating in the global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market? What are the market shares by key segments in the global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts' viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:



Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged. Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

About RationalStat LLC

RationalStat is an end-to-end global market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategy, and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and the US to support global and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.

RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client's needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.

