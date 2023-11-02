Device42 Launches Industry-First Hybrid Cloud Service Dependency Mapping Solution

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Device42 , the most comprehensive agentless hybrid IT discovery, inventory, and asset management solution, today released a near real-time, hybrid Cloud CMDB with interdependency mapping. An industry first, Device42 customers will now have unprecedented, close to real-time IT infrastructure visibility -- showing how cloud assets communicate with each other and how they support particular business functions across accounts, between providers, and with on-premise infrastructure.



“Device42 customers have long relied on our on-prem IT infrastructure visibility solution to optimize their compute power and application performance,” said Raj Jalan, CEO of Device42.“Now, for the first time, they will have near real-time visibility across their entire Hybrid IT footprint, regardless of the nature or the location of any IT asset, whether on-prem or in the cloud. This is big news for our industry that continues to rely on outdated spreadsheets to track things, and we are thrilled to be making it available.”

Hybrid cloud Business Service Mapping - showing the interdependencies of services on workloads in the cloud and hardware/software on-premises

Device-to-device connectivity, as well as business service mapping in the same view

Combines complete inventory of cloud assets with existing industry-leading on-prem discovery capabilities to deliver unparalleled visibility across a hybrid infrastructure Shows all cloud asset communication, providing an accurate picture of the interconnectivity of a hybrid environment

Several Device42 customers and partners have already found value in using the dependency mapping solution. Cloud CMDB helps optimize intricate global IT setups and carry out challenging data center migrations for large enterprises.

About Device42

Device42 is today's most comprehensive agentless hybrid IT discovery, inventory, and dependency mapping system. Device42 can continuously discover, map, and provide insights to optimize infrastructure and applications across data centers and the cloud through accurate views of the IT ecosystem. Over 1,000 customers in more than 70 countries, including 250+ partners and systems integrators, use these capabilities to manage and modernize IT infrastructure and ensure business continuity. Read the latest & follow our growth on the Device42 Blog .

