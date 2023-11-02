ARTC Recognized For“Autonomous Driving Solution Of The Year” By Autotech Breakthrough

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Taiwan, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taiwan's Automotive Research & Testing Center (ARTC) today announced it is the recipient of the“Autonomous Driving Solution Of The Year” award in the fourth annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards conducted by AutoTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global automotive and transportation technology markets today.



The Automotive Research & Testing Center (ARTC) innovative platooning system for autonomous vehicles overcomes geographical limitations and can extend platooning to urban areas and adapt to real-world obstacles. It also overcomes the challenges of vehicle safety and durability, as well as the mixed flow of autonomous vehicles and regular pedestrians on the road.

ARTC's platooning technology has successfully demonstrated through testing the ability to handle common urban scenarios such as GPS signal blocking under bridges, missing or blurred lane markings, left turns at intersections without traffic lights, maintaining distance while platooning, stopping at and exiting bus stations and more. This translates into offering higher speeds and greater transport capacity for public transport connections.

Through V2V communication and back-end coordination, ARTC's system enables real-time monitoring of vehicle status and autonomous behavior, management of autonomous vehicle fleet operations and vehicle dispatching.

“In platooning, a number of vehicles travel closely together and are electrically connected to increase capacity for both the transport system and logistics industry. We are focused on providing self-driving platooning control technology so vehicles can jointly and coordinately circulate on the road,” said Jerry Wang, chairman of the Automotive Research & Testing Center (ARTC).“We're pleased to accept the 'Autonomous Driving Solution of the Year' award from AutoTech Breakthrough and even more pleased to announce that test results provide support and validation for this technology.”

The mission of the annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of automotive and transportation technology categories, including Connected Car, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive CyberSecurity, Sensor Technology, Traffic Tech and many more. This year's program attracted more than 1,600 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

“The platooning technology from ARTC paves the way for autonomous vehicle applications in urban transport. It improves the efficiency and safety of fleet operations and provides a competitive solution for future intelligent transport systems,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of AutoTech Breakthrough Awards.“Existing platooning technologies are typically limited to motorways or expressways. ARTC's system can be applied in various types of vehicles with the obvious benefits of safety, new opportunities as well as new developments in the autonomous driving market.”

