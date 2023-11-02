Praxis Precision Medicines To Present At Truist Securities Biopharma Symposium

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Praxis Precision Medicines , Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance, today announced that management will participate in a panel discussion titled“CNS Companies Looking To Address High Unmet High Prevalence and High Value Diseases” at the Truist Securities BioPharma Symposium on November 8, 2023.



The event will be available via live webcast through the Events & Presentations page of the Investors + Media section of the company's website. A replay of the webcast will be available on Praxis' website for 30 days following the event.

About Praxis

Praxis Precision Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating insights from genetic epilepsies into the development of therapies for CNS disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. Praxis is applying genetic insights to the discovery and development of therapies for rare and more prevalent neurological disorders through our proprietary small molecule platform, CerebrumTM, and antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) platform, SolidusTM, using our understanding of shared biological targets and circuits in the brain. Praxis has established a diversified, multimodal CNS portfolio including multiple programs across movement disorders and epilepsy, with four clinical-stage product candidates.