Aemetis To Review Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results On November 9, 2023

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Time: 11 am Pacific Standard Time (PST)

Live Participant Dial In (Toll Free): +1-877-545-0523 entry code 260153

Live Participant Dial In (International): +1-973-528-0016 entry code 260153

Webcast URL:

Attendees may submit questions during the Q&A portion of the conference call.

The webcast will be available on the Company's website ( ) under Investors/Conference Calls, along with the company presentation, recent announcements and video recordings.

The voice recording will be available through November 16, 2023 by dialing (Toll Free) 877-481-4010 or (International) 919-882-2331 and entering conference ID number 49408. After November 16th, the webcast will be available on the Company's website ( ) under Investors/Conference Calls.

About Aemetis

Aemetis has a mission to transform renewable energy with low and below zero carbon intensity transportation fuels. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Cupertino, California, Aemetis is a renewable natural gas, renewable fuel, and biochemicals company focused on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of innovative technologies that replace petroleum-based products and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Aemetis built, operates and is actively expanding a California biogas digester network and pipeline system that converts dairy waste gas into Renewable Natural Gas (RNG). Aemetis owns and operates a 65 million gallon per year ethanol production facility in California's Central Valley near Modesto that supplies about 80 dairies with animal feed. Aemetis owns and operates a 60 million gallon per year biodiesel production facility on the East Coast of India, producing high-quality distilled biodiesel and refined glycerin for customers in India and Europe. Aemetis is developing the Carbon Zero Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and renewable diesel fuel plant in Riverbank, California to supply low carbon fuels to airlines and truck travel stops. For additional information about Aemetis, please visit .

External Investor Relations

Contact:

Kirin Smith

PCG Advisory Group

(646) 863-6519



Investor Relations/

Media Contact:

Todd Waltz

(408) 213-0940



