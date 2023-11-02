Bieases, An International Fintech Provider, Selects Authid To Secure Digital Wallet

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Adding best-in-class identity fraud and account takeover prevention with a secure, frictionless customer onboarding and authentication experience



Denver, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID Inc. (Nasdaq: AUID), a leading provider of secure identity verification and authentication solutions, and Bieases , an international fintech, today announced that they will launch authID's biometric authentication platform to stop identity fraud and account takeover with automated digital customer onboarding and passwordless authentication.

Bieases delivers international financial services and payments in top global markets including the United States, United Kingdom, and the European Union. Through its digital wallet, Bieases supports a robust network between banks, merchants, and their customers, helping merchants collect money both online and offline-domestically and internationally, and offering individual customers the most attractive international money transfer service.

“As we launch our international digital payment wallet, authID's state-of-the art identity platform proved to be the ideal solution to protect our merchants against fraudulent account openings and offer our customers the convenience and frictionless experiences they expect,” said Bin Li, CEO of Bieases.“authID helps Bieases provide our valued network of banks, merchants and customers with highly secure and easily accessible international payments and secure identity assurance that does not compromise on convenience.”

With phishing attacks and stolen personal data everywhere, identity fraud and account takeover are on the rise. authID's patented biometric identity platform accelerates good customer conversion for Bieases with strong identity verification and document authentication for online onboarding. The power of authID's biometric identity platform extends the value of that proofed customer by binding their verified identity to the Bieases digital wallet.

authID secures the entire Bieases digital customer journey with seamless biometric authentication and an indisputable biometric audit trail that eliminates the risks and hassles of entering easily stolen passwords, or recalling secret questions, birthdates, or recent financial transactions. authID authenticates the identity of the true account owner every time with the ease of a quick selfie captured and validated in 700 milliseconds-the fastest on the market- thus delivering the faster, frictionless, and precise user identity authentication demanded by today's digital ecosystem.

“authID is committed to protecting the digital fintech ecosystem against identity fraud and account takeover with market leading speed, precision and accuracy in biometric identity verification and authentication,” said Rhon Daguro CEO of authID.“We are pleased to provide Bieases, its merchants, and its customers the highest levels of identity trust along with frictionless identity experiences that deepen customer loyalty.”

authID was recently named for the second year as“Best ID Management Platform” in the annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards, for its innovation across a variety of industry use cases, including FinTech's, banking, and other verticals.