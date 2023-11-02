Textainer Group Holdings Limited Reports Third-Quarter 2023 Results And Declares Dividend

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: TGH; JSE: TXT) (“Textainer”,“the Company”,“we” and“our”), one of the world's largest lessors of intermodal containers, today reported financial results for the third-quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Key Financial Information (in thousands except for per share and TEU amounts) and Business Highlights:

QTD Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2022 Total lease rental income $ 192,497 $ 192,163 $ 205,152 Gain on sale of owned fleet containers, net $ 5,197 $ 7,703 $ 22,788 Income from operations $ 92,165 $ 97,678 $ 123,292 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 44,677 $ 51,332 $ 76,400 Net income attributable to common shareholders

per diluted common share $ 1.07 $ 1.20 $ 1.64 Adjusted net income (1) $ 45,410 $ 51,332 $ 76,562 Adjusted net income per diluted common share (1) $ 1.08 $ 1.20 $ 1.64 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 160,454 $ 162,958 $ 192,647 Average fleet utilization (2) 99.0 % 98.8 % 99.4 % Total fleet size at end of period (TEU) (3) 4,329,157 4,334,809 4,478,963 Owned percentage of total fleet at end of period 93.9 % 93.8 % 93.6 % (1) Refer to the“Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information” set forth below. (2) Utilization is computed by dividing total units on lease in CEUs (cost equivalent unit) by the total units in our fleet in CEUs, excluding CEUs that have been designated as held for sale and units manufactured for us but not yet delivered to a lessee. CEU is a unit of measurement based on the approximate cost of a container relative to the cost of a standard 20-foot dry container. These factors may differ from CEU ratios used by others in the industry. (3) TEU refers to a twenty-foot equivalent unit, which is a unit of measurement used in the container shipping industry to compare shipping containers of various lengths to a standard 20-foot container, thus a 20-foot container is one TEU and a 40-foot container is two TEU.



Net income of $44.7 million for the third quarter, or $1.07 per diluted common share, as compared to $51.3 million, or $1.20 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2023;

Adjusted net income of $45.4 million for the third quarter, or $1.08 per diluted common share, as compared to $51.3 million, or $1.20 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2023;

Adjusted EBITDA of $160.5 million for the third quarter, as compared to $163.0 million for the second quarter of 2023;

Third quarter average and current utilization rate of 99.0% and 99.1%, respectively;

Added $162.4 million of new containers through the first nine months of 2023, virtually all assigned to long-term leases;

On October 22, 2023, Textainer announced it had entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Stonepeak in a transaction expected to close in the first quarter of 2024;

Repurchased 996,403 common shares at an average price of $40.12 per share during the third quarter. Textainer has suspended its share repurchase program in light of the pending transaction with Stonepeak;

Textainer's board of directors approved and declared a quarterly preferred cash dividend on its 7.00% Series A and its 6.25% Series B cumulative redeemable perpetual preference shares, payable on December 15, 2023, to holders of record as of December 1, 2023; and Textainer's board of directors approved and declared a $0.30 per common share cash dividend, payable on December 15, 2023 to holders of record as of December 1, 2023.

“We are pleased with our third quarter results, which continue to demonstrate the resiliency of our business. For the third quarter, utilization increased to 99.1% at the end of the quarter, while lease rental income remained firm at $192 million. Adjusted net income was $45 million, or $1.08 per diluted common share. Overall market conditions have remained unchanged from last quarter, yet our contracted revenue and profitability continue to be supported by our long-term lease contracts and fixed-rate financing policy,” stated Olivier Ghesquiere, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“We are incredibly excited about our recent agreement to be acquired by Stonepeak. We believe this acquisition provides a compelling value for our shareholders, while also benefiting the Textainer business and our customers,” concluded Ghesquiere.

Transaction with Stonepeak

As previously announced on October 22, 2023, Textainer has entered into a definitive agreement under which Stonepeak will acquire all outstanding common shares of Textainer for $50.00 per share in cash. We currently expect that Textainer's Series A and B cumulative redeemable perpetual preference shares will be called for redemption at the amount set forth in the applicable certificate of designation for such preference shares no later than 120 days following the closing.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024, subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by Textainer's shareholders and other required regulatory clearances and approvals.

In light of the pending transaction, Textainer will not hold an earnings conference call to discuss its third quarter results.



About Textainer Group Holdings Limited

Textainer has operated since 1979 and is one of the world's largest lessors of intermodal containers with more than 4 million TEU in our owned and managed fleet. We lease containers to approximately 200 customers, including all of the world's leading international shipping lines, and other lessees. Our fleet consists of standard dry freight, refrigerated intermodal containers, and dry freight specials. We also lease tank containers through our relationship with Trifleet Leasing and are a supplier of containers to the U.S. Military. Textainer is one of the largest and most reliable suppliers of new and used containers. In addition to selling older containers from our fleet, we buy older containers from our shipping line customers for trading and resale and we are one of the largest sellers of used containers. Textainer operates via a network of 14 offices and approximately 400 independent depots worldwide. Textainer has a primary listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: TGH) and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: TXT). Visit for additional information about Textainer.

Important Cautionary Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements that are not statements of historical facts and may relate to, but are not limited to, expectations or estimates of future operating results or financial performance, capital expenditures, introduction of new products, regulatory compliance, plans for growth and future operations, as well as assumptions relating to the foregoing. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as“may,”“will,”“should,”“could,”“expect,”“plan,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“predict,”“intend,”“potential,”“continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar terminology. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, are only predictions and may differ materially from actual future events or results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the following items that could materially and negatively impact our business, results of operations, cash flows, financial condition and future prospects: (i) risks related to continued market conditions, risks related to our contracted revenue and profitability being supported by long-term leases, and our fixed-rate financing; (ii) risks related to the proposed Stonepeak transaction (including those described below); and (iii) other risks and uncertainties, including those set forth in Textainer's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For a discussion of some of these risks and uncertainties, see Item 3“Key Information- Risk Factors” in Textainer's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 14, 2023. Related risks of the proposed Stonepeak transaction include: the transaction may not close in the anticipated timeframe or at all (including as a result of any failure to timely obtain any required regulatory clearances or approvals or Textainer shareholder approval of the transaction); the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance or condition that could give rise to the termination of the related Merger Agreement, including in circumstances requiring Textainer to pay a termination fee; the possibility that competing offers may be made; risks related to the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the proposed acquisition, including the possibility that the expected benefits from the acquisition will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; disruption from the transaction making it more difficult to maintain business and operational relationships; continued availability of capital and financing; disruptions in the financial markets; certain restrictions during the pendency of the transaction that may impact Textainer's ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; risks related to diverting management's attention from Textainer's ongoing business operation; negative effects following announcement of or the consummation of the proposed acquisition on the market price of Textainer's common shares, preference shares and/or operating results.

Textainer's views, estimates, plans and outlook as described within this document may change subsequent to the release of this press release. Textainer is under no obligation to modify or update any or all of the statements it has made herein despite any subsequent changes Textainer may make in its views, estimates, plans or outlook for the future.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

Textainer intends to file a proxy statement for a special meeting of the Textainer shareholders and may also file other relevant documents with the SEC regarding the proposed acquisition (including the Form 6-K filed with SEC on October 23, 2023). This communication and other communications are not a substitute for the proxy statement (when available) or any other document that Textainer may file with the SEC with respect to the proposed transaction. The definitive proxy statement will be mailed or otherwise furnished to Textainer's shareholders. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT, ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS THERETO AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS THAT MAY BE FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY IF AND WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN OR WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT TEXTAINER AND THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION.

Investors and security holders will be able to obtain copies of these materials (if and when they are available) and other documents containing important information about Textainer and the proposed transaction, once such documents are filed with the SEC free of charge through the website maintained by the SEC at Copies of documents filed with the SEC by Textainer will be made available free of charge on Textainer's investor relations website at

Textainer and its directors and certain of its executive officers and other employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from Textainer's shareholders in connection with the proposed transaction. Information about Textainer's directors and executive officers is set forth in Textainer's Form 20-F, which was filed with the SEC on February 14, 2023. Investors may obtain additional information regarding the interest of such participants by reading the proxy statement and other relevant materials regarding the acquisition to be filed with the SEC in respect of the proposed transaction when they become available. These documents can be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated above in“Additional Information and Where to Find It”.

TEXTAINER GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited) (All currency expressed in United States dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Operating leases - owned fleet $ 142,278 $ 153,540 $ 431,086 $ 457,622 Operating leases - managed fleet 10,405 12,322 32,208 37,641 Finance leases and container leaseback financing

receivable - owned fleet 39,814 39,290 116,267 111,839 Total lease rental income 192,497 205,152 579,561 607,102 Management fees - non-leasing 520 710 1,974 1,915 Trading container sales proceeds 4,324 5,791 13,139 18,801 Cost of trading containers sold (4,018 ) (5,334 ) (12,789 ) (17,035 ) Trading container margin 306 457 350 1,766 Gain on sale of owned fleet containers, net 5,197 22,788 22,448 61,914 Operating expenses: Direct container expense - owned fleet 10,133 8,717 30,575 21,015 Distribution expense to managed fleet container investors 9,214 10,952 28,646 33,427 Depreciation and amortization 73,686 73,238 216,051 218,688 General and administrative expense 14,628 11,739 40,499 36,451 Bad debt (recovery) expense, net (198 ) 206 (603 ) 743 Container lessee default (recovery) expense, net (1,108 ) 963 (1,057 ) 1,518 Total operating expenses 106,355 105,815 314,111 311,842 Income from operations 92,165 123,292 290,222 360,855 Other (expense) income: Interest expense (43,751 ) (41,242 ) (128,019 ) (114,144 ) Other, net 2,355 1,164 6,284 1,422 Net other expense (41,396 ) (40,078 ) (121,735 ) (112,722 ) Income before income taxes 50,769 83,214 168,487 248,133 Income tax expense (1,124 ) (1,846 ) (3,946 ) (5,532 ) Net income 49,645 81,368 164,541 242,601 Less: Dividends on preferred shares 4,968 4,968 14,906 14,906 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 44,677 $ 76,400 $ 149,635 $ 227,695 Net income attributable to common shareholders per share: Basic $ 1.09 $ 1.66 $ 3.56 $ 4.82 Diluted $ 1.07 $ 1.64 $ 3.49 $ 4.73 Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands): Basic 40,886 45,896 41,980 47,252 Diluted 41,913 46,707 42,878 48,092





TEXTAINER GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited) (All currency expressed in United States dollars in thousands, except share data) September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 140,999 $ 164,818 Marketable securities - 1,411 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1,472 and $1,582, respectively 110,440 114,805 Net investment in finance leases, net of allowance of $187 and $252, respectively 132,824 130,913 Container leaseback financing receivable, net of allowance of $43 and $62, respectively 57,812 53,652 Trading containers 4,718 4,848 Containers held for sale 37,033 31,637 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,383 16,703 Due from affiliates, net 3,130 2,758 Total current assets 495,339 521,545 Restricted cash 90,033 102,591 Containers, net of accumulated depreciation of $2,136,834 and $2,029,667, respectively 4,071,629 4,365,124 Net investment in finance leases, net of allowance of $656 and $1,027 respectively 1,629,059 1,689,123 Container leaseback financing receivable, net of allowance of $7 and $52, respectively 820,076 770,980 Derivative instruments 177,251 149,244 Deferred taxes 1,161 1,135 Other assets 21,943 13,492 Total assets $ 7,306,491 $ 7,613,234 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 24,383 $ 24,160 Container contracts payable 1,522 6,648 Other liabilities 5,756 5,060 Due to container investors, net 13,918 16,132 Debt, net of unamortized costs of $7,430 and $7,938, respectively 389,570 377,898 Total current liabilities 435,149 429,898 Debt, net of unamortized costs of $20,505 and $26,946, respectively 4,788,501 5,127,021 Income tax payable 14,243 13,196 Deferred taxes 17,479 13,105 Other liabilities 30,388 33,725 Total liabilities 5,285,760 5,616,945 Equity: Textainer Group Holdings Limited shareholders' equity: Cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred shares, $0.01 par value, $25,000 liquidation preference

per share. Authorized 10,000,000 shares; 12,000 shares issued and outstanding (equivalent

to 12,000,000 depositary shares at $25.00 liquidation preference per depositary share) 300,000 300,000 Common shares, $0.01 par value. Authorized 140,000,000 shares; 60,119,816 shares issued

and 40,399,893 shares outstanding at September 30, 2023; 59,943,282 shares issued and 43,634,655 shares

outstanding at December 31, 2022 601 599 Treasury shares, at cost, 19,719,923 and 16,308,627 shares, respectively (461,711 ) (337,551 ) Additional paid-in capital 452,262 442,154 Accumulated other comprehensive income 175,027 147,350 Retained earnings 1,554,552 1,443,737 Total shareholders' equity 2,020,731 1,996,289 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,306,491 $ 7,613,234





TEXTAINER GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(All currency expressed in United States dollars in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 164,541 $ 242,601 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 216,051 218,688 Bad debt (recovery) expense, net (603 ) 743 Container (recovery) write-off from lessee default, net (1,160 ) 1,910 Amortization of unamortized debt issuance costs and accretion

of bond discounts 6,948 7,710 Gain on sale of owned fleet containers, net (22,448 ) (61,914 ) Share-based compensation expense 6,936 5,315 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 106,931 122,598 Total adjustments 312,655 295,050 Net cash provided by operating activities 477,196 537,651 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of containers (71,512 ) (382,590 ) Payment on container leaseback financing receivable (96,005 ) (533,867 ) Proceeds from sale of containers 118,322 143,849 Receipt of principal payments on container leaseback financing receivable 43,566 42,806 Other 27 (2,497 ) Net cash used in investing activities (5,602 ) (732,299 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from debt 119,000 989,650 Payments on debt (452,796 ) (640,063 ) Payment of debt issuance costs - (4,326 ) Principal repayments on container leaseback financing liability, net (616 ) (599 ) Purchase of treasury shares (124,160 ) (133,775 ) Issuance of common shares upon exercise of share options 3,174 4,460 Dividends paid on common shares (37,610 ) (35,278 ) Dividends paid on preferred shares (14,906 ) (14,906 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (507,914 ) 165,163 Effect of exchange rate changes (57 ) (455 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (36,377 ) (29,940 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of the year 267,409 282,572 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the period $ 231,032 $ 252,632 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Interest paid $ 120,430 $ 104,844 Income taxes paid $ 242 $ 257 Receipt of payments on finance leases, net of income earned $ 103,145 $ 143,317 Supplemental disclosures of noncash investing activities: Decrease in accrued container purchases $ 5,126 $ 134,447 Containers placed in finance leases $ 43,003 $ 217,659

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement Textainer's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the company uses non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted common share, adjusted EBITDA, headline earnings and headline earnings per basic and diluted common share.

Management believes that adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted common share are useful in evaluating Textainer's operating performance. Adjusted net income is defined as net income attributable to common shareholders excluding unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities and the related impacts on income taxes. Additionally, adjusted net income excludes transaction and other related costs associated with the proposed acquisition as they are not normal, recurring operating expenses. Management considers adjusted EBITDA a widely used industry measure and useful in evaluating Textainer's ability to fund growth and service long-term debt and other fixed obligations. Headline earnings is reported as a requirement of Textainer's listing on the JSE. Headline earnings and headline earnings per basic and diluted common shares are calculated from net income which has been determined based on GAAP.

Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the tables below for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 and for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Non-GAAP measures are not financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and are presented solely as supplemental disclosures. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be relied upon in isolation, or as a substitute to net income, income from operations, cash flows from operating activities, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Some of these limitations are:



They do not reflect cash expenditures, or future requirements, for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

They do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect interest expense or cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on debt;

Although depreciation expense and container impairment are a non-cash charge, the assets being depreciated may be replaced in the future, and neither adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income or adjusted net income per diluted common share reflects any cash requirements for such replacements;

They are not adjusted for all non-cash income or expense items that are reflected in our statements of cash flows; and Other companies in our industry may calculate these measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.





Three Months Ended, Nine Months Ended, September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 (Dollars in thousands, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) except per share amounts) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of adjusted net income: Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 44,677 $ 51,332 $ 76,400 $ 149,635 $ 227,695 Adjustments: Transaction and other costs 733 - - 733 - Unrealized loss (gain) on marketable securities, net - - 204 (3 ) 326 Impact of reconciling items on income tax - - (42 ) 1 (68 ) Adjusted net income $ 45,410 $ 51,332 $ 76,562 $ 150,366 $ 227,953 Adjusted net income per diluted common share $ 1.08 $ 1.20 $ 1.64 $ 3.51 $ 4.74





Three Months Ended, Nine Months Ended, September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 (Dollars in thousands) (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA: Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 44,677 $ 51,332 $ 76,400 $ 149,635 $ 227,695 Adjustments: Interest income (2,357 ) (2,385 ) (1,150 ) (6,824 ) (1,443 ) Interest expense 43,751 42,138 41,242 128,019 114,144 Transaction and other costs 733 - - 733 - Unrealized loss (gain) on marketable securities, net - - 204 (3 ) 326 Income tax expense 1,124 1,346 1,846 3,946 5,532 Depreciation and amortization 73,686 70,527 73,238 216,051 218,688 Container (recovery) write-off from lessee default, net (1,160 ) - 867 (1,160 ) 1,108 Adjusted EBITDA $ 160,454 $ 162,958 $ 192,647 $ 490,397 $ 566,050





Three Months Ended, Nine Months Ended, September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 (Dollars in thousands, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amount) except per share amount) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of headline earnings: Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 44,677 $ 51,332 $ 76,400 $ 149,635 $ 227,695 Adjustments: Container (recovery) write-off from lessee default, net (1,160 ) - 867 (1,160 ) 1,108 Transaction and other costs 733 733 Impact of reconciling items on income tax 10 - (8 ) 10 (10 ) Headline earnings $ 44,260 $ 51,332 $ 77,259 $ 149,218 $ 228,793 Headline earnings per basic common share $ 1.08 $ 1.22 $ 1.68 $ 3.55 $ 4.84 Headline earnings per diluted common share $ 1.06 $ 1.20 $ 1.65 $ 3.48 $ 4.76