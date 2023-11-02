Worksport Gears Up For Initial Alpha Release Of Its Pioneering COR Portable Energy Storage System

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) West Seneca, New York, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP; WKSPW) (“Worksport” or the“Company”) proudly announces it is preparing for an alpha release of its highly anticipated COR battery system . In anticipation of the system's alpha release, the Company is streamlining its supply chain, marked by the strategic forging of partnership agreements with esteemed global suppliers.



The Company expects this initial release of its COR battery system to serve as a preliminary user iteration prior to its anticipated mass-market release in North America, with future intentions of releasing the system in other key global markets. This invaluable phase aims to harness the feedback from a select group of test users to allow the Company to finetune the COR system, ensuring optimal performance, bug-free operation, and a seamless user experience. Worksport will provide a definitive alpha release date upon finalizing all requisite elements.

Reflecting on this exciting journey, CEO Steven Rossi commented, "The energy at Worksport is high. In light of our recent $16MM annual sales agreement with a US-based automotive aftermarket reseller and recent interest from a Canada-based automotive aftermarket reseller, registering well in excess of $10 billion CAD in annual sales, it is encouraging to see the growing industry enthusiasm for our innovations. As we are approaching alpha release of our COR battery system, which will complement our SOLIS solar cover , the horizon looks promising indeed."

In response to the increasing demand, Worksport is working hard to expand its production capabilities. Additionally, the Company's subsidiary, Terravis Energy, unveiled its plans this week to increase research and development for its groundbreaking heat pump, reflecting its confidence in the product's expansive market potential.

"Our roots in manufacturing high-demand hard and soft folding tonneau covers set the stage for our journey," added Rossi. "But as we move further into the green tech space with our SOLIS solar cover, the COR battery system, and Terravis Energy's heat pump, our vision is clear – execution paired with the vision to be at the forefront of creating a more sustainable future."