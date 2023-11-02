Inspiremd To Participate In Upcoming November Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TEL AVIV, Israel and MIAMI, Fla., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InspireMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSPR), developer of the CGuardTM Embolic Prevention Stent System (EPS) for treatment of carotid artery disease and prevention of stroke, today announced that the Marvin Slosman, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in three upcoming investor conferences in November:
Wolfe Research Healthcare Conference
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Fireside chat: 12:30pm ET
Canaccord Genuity MedTech, Diagnostics, Digital Health & Services Forum
Thursday, November 16, 2023
Investor one-on-one meetings only
Piper 35th Annual Healthcare Conference
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Fireside chat: 8:00am ET
A live webcast of the presentations will be available in the News and Events section of the Company's website at Replays will be available on the website for 30 days.
About InspireMD, Inc.
InspireMD seeks to utilize its proprietary MicroNet® technology to make its products the industry standard for carotid stenting by providing outstanding acute results and durable, stroke-free, long-term outcomes. InspireMD's common stock is quoted on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol NSPR.
We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website. For more information, please visit .
Investor Contacts:
Craig Shore
Chief Financial Officer
InspireMD, Inc.
888-776-6804
Chuck Padala, Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors
646-627-8390
