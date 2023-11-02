Operational Security Solutions (OSS) Joins Cannabis Services Ecosystem, Green Check Connect

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Premier Risk Management Company Partners With Trusted Industry-Leading Cannabis Banking Fintech, Tapping Into a Network of 8,000 Cannabis-Related Businesses







FRESNO, CA, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Operational Security Solutions (“OSS”), the premier provider of full-spectrum risk management services with specialization in secure cash management and logistics, compliance services, security consulting, and facility hardening, announced today that the Company has joined Green Check Connect – a centralized cannabis services marketplace and commerce ecosystem.

Launched earlier this year by Green Check, the new, industry-leading technology platform solidifies OSS as one of only three trusted cash-in-transit and risk management services providers. Green Check Connect expands access to professional services and products for cannabis-related businesses (CRBs), which have historically faced limited financial and business service options.

“In addition to our best-in-class Cash-In Transit (CIT) services, we are very proud to further expand our service offerings for high-risk businesses - especially our technology offerings - including banking access for business owners,” said Scott Solomon, CEO of OSS.“We are excited to strengthen our existing partnership with Green Check and offer even more sophisticated and industry-leading services that continue to help us set the gold standard.”

The Green Check Connect marketplace is a comprehensive, centralized platform where CRBs, cannabis-related businesses, can find all of the essential financial and business products needed to successfully grow their operations, spanning banking, lending, insurance, human resources, payroll, cash logistics, and more. The marketplace was created to address the challenges CRBs have traditionally experienced, including limited access to financial and business services, exploitative pricing, and poor service.

Earlier this month, Green Check announced a wave of 20 new providers and categories to Green Check Connect, following an expansion in April 2023, to better meet the growing demand for quality business services and products among CRBs.

OSS offers industry-leading security offerings, cannabis-specific financial service solutions and relationships, connecting highly regulated businesses that struggle to get banking services with financial institutions that have specific programs designed for the industry or organizations that are unable to be serviced by certain banks. Notably, OSS boasts a no-loss record to-date. To learn more about OSS visit .

About Operational Security Solutions

Operational Security Solutions (OSS) was assembled in 2017 by a team of former law enforcement, military and federal service professionals to support the security and banking needs of the legal cannabis industry. OSS was started by professionals that have spent their previous careers battling against the harms done by the illicit narcotics trade -- but have now founded a security and risk management company for the legitimate, legal cannabis industry. OSS breaks down the real risks for an industry that has limited access to banking services and provides the solutions needed from long years of law enforcement and government experience.

About Green Check

Green Check (GC) is modernizing the way cannabis businesses and financial institutions work together. Founded in 2017 by a team of technology, banking, and regulatory experts, GC provides industry-leading technology and advisory services to more than 140 financial institutions and over 8,000 cannabis-related businesses. Green Check was included in the 2023 Forbes Cannabis 42.0 and named one of 50 game-changers in the cannabis industry in the 4th annual The Cannabis 50. It has been repeatedly recognized as Top Compliance Company and Top Compliance Leader at the PBC Awards, the premier cannabis industry honors. In addition, it has been recognized as the Top Financial Technology by the Green Market Report, and was also named as one of the top Best Places to Work in Fintech in 2022 and 2023 by American Banker. To learn more about Green Check, visit and follow it on LinkedIn.



