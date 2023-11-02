Vtv Therapeutics Appoints Thomas Strack, M.D., As Chief Medical Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HIGH POINT, N.C., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VTVT), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of cadisegliatin (TTP399) as an adjunctive therapy to insulin for the treatment of type 1 diabetes ("T1D"), today announced the appointment of Thomas Strack, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer, effective immediately.



“I am pleased to welcome Dr. Strack to the vTv team,” said Paul Sekhri, President and Chief Executive Officer of vTv Therapeutics.“He brings extensive drug development and clinical expertise, as well as a wealth of knowledge in endocrine, metabolic, and cardiovascular diseases. We believe his expertise will be invaluable as we continue to advance toward the initiation of phase 3 study activities for cadisegliatin as an adjunctive therapy to insulin for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.”

Dr. Strack joins vTv with more than 30 years of experience in academic clinical medicine and pharmaceutical drug development. Most recently, he served as Chief Medical Officer of Faeth Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage developer of metabolic oncology therapies. Prior to Faeth, Dr. Strack was Senior Vice President in Clinical Development and Medical Affairs at Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for oncology. He also served as Consultant in Medical Affairs at Omeros Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on small-molecule and protein therapeutics for immunologic disorders. Before Omeros, Dr. Strack served in senior clinical and research and development roles at Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Asubio Pharmaceuticals Inc., a subsidiary of Daiichi-Sankyo, and Pfizer. Previously, Dr. Strack began his industry career at Eli Lilly & Company, holding multiple positions including a Senior Regulatory Scientist in U.S. Regulatory Affairs, Oncology, Clinical Research Physician in Lilly Research Laboratories, and Associate Medical Director (Lilly Canada) in Diabetes/Endocrinology, Cardiovascular, and Oncology. Dr. Strack earned his M.D. and his Doctorate from Johannes Gutenberg University.

“I am extremely excited by the therapeutic potential of cadisegliatin as an adjunctive therapy to insulin for the treatment of T1D and look forward to playing a prominent role in the execution of the planned Phase 3 program,” added Dr. Strack.“We continue to engage with the FDA, made possible by the Breakthrough Therapy Designation that has been granted to cadisegliatin and are making important progress toward the initiation of the pivotal program. I look forward to working closely with the team to achieve our collective goal of improving the lives of patients with T1D through the development of cadisegliatin.”

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing oral, small molecule drug candidates. vTv has a pipeline of clinical drug candidates led by cadisegliatin (TTP399), a potential adjunctive therapy to insulin for the treatment of type 1 diabetes. vTv's development partners are pursuing additional indications in type 2 diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, renal disease, primary mitochondrial myopathy, and glioblastoma and other cancers and cancer treatment-related conditions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms“anticipate,”“believe,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“should,”“target,”“will,”“would” and, in each case, their negative or other various or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including statements regarding the timing of our clinical trials, our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected costs, prospects, plans, objectives of management and expected market growth are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our results to vary from expectations include those described under the heading“Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements reflect our views with respect to future events as of the date of this release and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. In addition, we may not be able to successfully complete a successful financing, partnering or licensing transactions with respect to cadisegliatin. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this release and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or review publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. Our forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, merger, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments we may undertake. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

Contacts:

Investors:

Lee Roth

Burns McClellan

Media:

Selina Husain / Robert Flamm, Ph.D.

Burns McClellan, Inc.

/