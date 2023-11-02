Managers' Transaction

               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
11/2/2023 8:18:05 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) November 2, 2023 - Announcement No. 11

Vesting of restricted share units


Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has received notification pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transactions related to shares in Chr. Hansen Holding A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and/or persons closely related with them.

MENAFN02112023004107003653ID1107359358

