Anthony's Way - The Road To Kindness Launches World Kindness Day Campaign For ADHD

Join us on November 13 for our World Kindness Day Social Media Campaign,“Choose Kindness 4 ADHD.” Together, Let's Raise Kindness to a Whole New Level!

- Tony Bellezza, founder, chairman & presidentWILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Anthony's Way – The Road to Kindness, a Foundation dedicated to helping children and teenagers with ADHD while promoting kindness, today announced a new social media campaign designed to show support and raise awareness about the need for kindness toward kids and teens living with ADHD. The campaign, called“Choose Kindness 4 ADHD” will run on World Kindness Day on November 13, 2023."Our goal is to make Anthony's Way - The Road to Kindness a household name in both the ADHD and Kindness arenas," said Tony Bellezza, founder, chairman and president. "We believe that by emphasizing kindness, we can create a world where every child with ADHD is understood and supported. The Foundation was created to remember our son, Anthony, who had ADHD and shared and spread his kindness to so many students, friends, and family members.”World Kindness Day, observed annually on November 13th, is a day to celebrate and promote goodwill among individuals and communities. Anthony's Way - The Road to Kindness is taking this opportunity to encourage everyone to join the movement of kindness and participate in the social media campaign by using the campaign hashtag“#ChooseKindness4ADHD” and share messages of support on their social media channels using our campaign graphics that can be found here [https: ]“The“#ChooseKindness4ADHD” campaign is designed to unite people from all walks of life, as everyone has a role to play in promoting kindness, caring and empathy. It is an opportunity for businesses, organizations of all kinds, schools, families, and individuals to come together, demonstrating the power of kindness and to show support and kindness to those with ADHD!” said Tony Bellezza, founder, chairman and president. "The Foundation has also partnered with several schools to participate in acts of kindness for World Kindness Day. These schools will be doing acts of kindness up to November 13 and then creating a wall of orange hearts to share their kind acts. These schools, along with our social media campaign, will help us to raise kindness to a whole new level!To learn more about our #ChooseKindness4ADHD campaign, visit [https: Anthony's Way – The Road to Kindness:Anthony's Way – The Road to Kindness is a recognized 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering children and teenagers with ADHD and promoting kindness. By promoting kindness, they are working to make kindness a way of life. With a dedicated board, a professional medical advisory group, and a passionate advisory team, the Foundation provides essential resources and support.To learn more about its mission, upcoming events, and investing sponsorships and partnership opportunities, please visit and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

