Flower Turbines Make Energy Independence Accessible With A Line Of Wind Turbines

Survival Unit With Batteries

Survival Unit in Storm

Survival Unit for Camping

Survival Unit Close View

Survival Unit in Desert

Flower Turbines introduces its line of wind turbines designed for emergency storm use in urban and suburban environments.

LUBBOCK, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- To make energy independence accessible and revolutionize renewable energy solutions, Flower Turbines introduces its line of wind turbines designed for emergency grid outage use in urban and suburban environments. It offers its smallest turbine as a Survival Unit atThe Flower Turbines Survival Unit is a decentralized, emergency use product that uses wind energy to provide power for battery charging for powering critical equipment, communication devices, and emergency lighting during grid outages, storm blackouts, and other power disruptions. Ideal use would be to use one battery while the other is charging.Flower Turbines provides value to customers by harnessing the power of the wind and making small-scale wind energy as influential as solar power in the renewable energy sector.One of the key innovations that sets Flower Turbines apart is their patented "Bouquet Effect," which enhances the performance of each turbine by improving the output of its neighboring units. This technology enables a higher density of turbines to be installed, resulting in increased energy generation per square foot - something that has never been done before.The diverse applications of Flower Turbines' product offerings make energy independence more accessible. Charge small electronic devices during grid outages with their Survival Unit, provide off-grid energy with charging stations for street lighting, gain grid independence by powering homes or businesses with medium-sized turbines, or supply energy to data-processing plants when the grid goes down with the large turbines and Power Tower.Smaller turbines can be purchased online at and larger sizes by project by emailing .Flower Turbines are manufactured in the US (and in Europe for the EU market) and this web page provides information and prices on our products for purchase:Taxpayers may be able to get up to 30% in tax credits when they purchase and install a qualifying residential or business small wind system, find out more here:Flower Turbines is raising funds through equity crowdfunding Regulation A at .Flower Turbines is a US company with an important branch in the EU that has the goal of making small wind as powerful a force in renewable energy as solar by using its multiple patents to create a wind turbine that meets all the needs of urban and suburban environments. It combines aerodynamic and electronic innovations with beautiful design, low noise, and bird friendliness. Unlike other turbines, they make each other perform better when tightly packed together.Flower Turbines has external validation as a top company:-Flower Turbines has been awarded the“Solar Impulse Efficient Solution” Label, a proof of high standards in profitability and sustainability to protect the environment. Here is a link to the page about Wind Tulips on the Solar Impulse website:- Flower Turbines was a winner of Pepperdine Graziado Business Schools annual Most Fundable Companies in America list. Flower Turbines was judged to be in the top 10 among 4500 startup companies examined.- Winner of the Dutch government sustainability award for two separate years.Follow us on Social Media to make sure you get the latest updates, which may vary depending on new product availability:US Website:LinkedIn:Facebook:Instagram:Vimeo:Youtube:Twitter: (@flowerturbines)Contact the US team atIf you have a project, we strongly encourage you to describe it to us first:For our luxury artistic brand:Facebook:LinkedIn:Instagram:Twitter:Youtube:Disclaimer: Investors should read the Offering Circular ( ) and Risks ( ) related to this offering before investing. This Reg A+ offering is made available through StartEngine Primary, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. This investment is speculative, illiquid, and involves a high degree of risk, including the possible loss of the entire investment.

