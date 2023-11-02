Growthxel Announces Jessica Rice As New Director Of Relationships

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jessica Rice, Director of Relationships at GrowthXel

GrowthXel was founded by Sam Divine Jr.

A new recruiting professional will be at the helm of the consulting firm's growth initiatives.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Recruiting star Jessica Rice has joined the team at GrowthXel in the new role of Director of Relationships. Rice will employ a relationship-driven approach to business relationship-building while leading an initiative to create a powerhouse C-suite team for the company.

After 11 years with her previous firm, Rice says only an exceptional opportunity would have caused her to turn her head. She found that in GrowthXel, her new position is part of the company's holistic growth and includes market share.

What most drew her to founder Sam Divine 's mission was his people-focused business style. Rice says Divine's encouragement of his team's creativity and his commitment to integrity were enough to instill confidence in making the career move.“It was such a breath of fresh air,” she says,“to see how much he cares about every interaction he has. That's a big piece of how he builds businesses.”

When asked how she envisions her role at GrowthXel, Rice says she has already begun designing strategies to create space for the company's founder to shine. More than what he has created, Rice admires how Divine continues to grow his team and his business. She is determined to find other passionate and community-minded professionals to continue his legacy.

In this way, Rice says her work with GrowthXel has a sense of purpose.“Work is work until you find something that just flows out of you,” she says.“Then it becomes career and passion, something you can build into a life chapter for yourself.”

Rice's sincere dedication to every professional she works with and her enthusiasm for GrowthXel's“why” make her an exciting addition to the team. She is eager to be part of a community of good corporate citizens committed to finding meaningful growth opportunities for each client.

About Jessica Rice

Rice is a celebrated professional with over 11 years of experience in recruiting. She cites her wholehearted love of relationship-building and her people-focused approach to building business relationships as the keys to her success.

Rice rejects the traditionally high-turnover, transactional nature of business relationship-building, opting for a more community-based approach. She develops lasting bonds with each professional she works with and is still connected to her first clients and candidates from over a decade ago.

In her new role as GrowthXel's Director of Relationships, Rice is prepared to leverage her passion and experiences to build a leadership team around the company's leader, Sam Divine.

About GrowthXel

GrowthXel is a relationship-driven consulting firm that helps CEOs and CFOs reach their business goals. The company operates on a unique culture-first approach that goes beyond ordinary consulting.

The GrowthXel team possesses a deep understanding of the impact of culture on business growth. They inform their consulting practice with that knowledge to create meaningful and sustainable change in the organizations they work with.

To get in touch with Jessica Rice or another member of the GrowthXel team, schedule a consultation .

