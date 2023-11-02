Arizona Public Service Wins 2023 Achievement Award From Association Of Edison Illuminating Companies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sarah Noll, Leader of Customer Technology, accepts AEIC Achievement Award for APS's Creating a Sustainable Future for Arizona project at AEIC's 139th Annual Meeting in Savannah, Georgia.

APS recognized for commitment to clean energy.

- Jacob Tetlow, Executive Vice President of Operations, APSPHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Association of Edison Illuminating Companies (AEIC), the electric utility industry's leading organization for all aspects of operational excellence, announced today that Arizona Public Service (APS) has received one of the Association's 2023 Achievement Awards.The AEIC Achievement Awards are presented annually to AEIC member companies, committees, or subcommittees who have clearly demonstrated significant contributions to advancing operational excellence in the electric utility industry.APS is committed to creating a sustainable future for Arizona through its Clean Energy Commitment (CEC). In 2020, APS committed to delivering 100% clean and carbon-free energy by 2050 while maintaining reliable and affordable energy to meet customers' needs. The goal includes a nearer-term 2030 target of achieving a resource mix that is 65% clean energy, with 45% of its generation portfolio coming from renewable energy. To accelerate the transition to cleaner energy, APS launched the innovative Green Power Partners (GPP) program in July 2022, offering customers three versatile solutions: Green Connect, Green Locate, and Green Commit.“To meet the needs of Arizona businesses that are embracing sustainability and looking for new ways to go green, our customer technology team developed the Green Power Partners program," said Jacob Tetlow, Executive Vice President of Operations for APS.“This innovative solution is designed to help APS business customers achieve their goals to protect the environment, while also expanding clean, renewable energy in our state which benefits all of our customers.”The GPP program enables customers to participate in the development of new clean energy facilities, influence their locations, or make long-term financial commitments. As a result of taking a proactive approach, APS has contracted for more than 2,500 megawatts of clean energy resources to its diverse power supply."AEIC is delighted to honor APS's dedication to sustainable energy solutions,” said Steve Hauser, CEO, AEIC.“Their Clean Energy Commitment and the innovative Green Power Partners program are driving meaningful change towards a greener, more resilient future."APS received the award on October 26th at AEIC's 139th Annual Meeting in Savannah, Georgia. To see a full list of 2023 AEIC Achievement Award recipients, visit .About AEICAEIC builds one-of-a-kind industry relationships and networks and develops operational best practices by engaging leaders from across the utility industry. AEIC works to address challenges, accelerate opportunities, and achieve excellence in all aspects of generation, transmission, distribution, and storage of electric power for the benefit of its members, the industry at large, and consumers.Founded by Thomas Edison and his associates in 1885, AEIC is the electric utility industry's longest-serving association. AEIC's members work closely together to share knowledge and provide guidance to the industry essential to achieving a modernized grid that delivers a secure energy future for all. To learn more about AEIC, its technical committees, and member companies, visit .

Kevin Gould

AEIC

+1 774-545-5142



Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn