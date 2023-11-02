Commonwealth Edison Wins 2023 Achievement Award From Association Of Edison Illuminating Companies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mohammad Jbara, Section Engineer, accepts AEIC Achievement Award for ComEd's Clamshell and Pole Step Modifications project at AEIC's 139th Annual Meeting in Savannah, Georgia.

ComEd recognized for innovative approach to worker safety.

- Terence R. Donnelly, President and Chief Operating Officer, ComEdCHICAGO , ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Association of Edison Illuminating Companies (AEIC), the electric utility industry's leading organization for all aspects of operational excellence, announced today that Commonwealth Edison (ComEd) has received one of the Association's 2023 Achievement Awards.The AEIC Achievement Awards are presented annually to AEIC member companies, committees, or subcommittees who have clearly demonstrated significant contributions to advancing operational excellence in the electric utility industry.Collaborating with internal teams and external vendors, ComEd's Distribution Operations and Distribution Standards teams introduced innovations for secure and efficient pole climbing in their Clamshell and Pole Step Modifications project.ComEd's Distribution Operations team developed a versatile work positioning clamshell device prototype. This device can be easily, safely, and securely attached to fiberglass poles, allowing workers to configure it to support various work positions anywhere on the pole, without causing damage. This innovation represents a significant step toward ensuring worker safety during pole-related operations.In parallel, ComEd's Distribution Standards team worked with a pole step vendor to improve existing removable pole steps, which were too narrow for a worker's entire boot and lacked end stops to prevent slipping. The enhancements include wider pole steps that comfortably accommodate a line worker's boot, significantly improving safety and reducing climbing and work positioning fatigue. Additionally, Distribution Standards added an end stop and fall arrest loop to the approved step design to further enhance the safety operation of the step.“Everything we do as a company starts with keeping our employees safe,” said Terence R. Donnelly, President and Chief Operating Officer for ComEd.“The innovations our teams helped to develop came as part of the constant evaluation of our processes and equipment to see where we can make safety improvements. We want to thank AEIC or their recognition off this work and for helping the knowledge of one become the knowledge for all.”“ComEd is paving the way for a new era of improved safety in the electric industry through the application of new technologies,” said Steve Hauser, CEO, AEIC.“We applaud ComEd for its continuous commitment to improving workplace safety and overall efficiency.”ComEd received the award on October 26th at AEIC's 139th Annual Meeting in Savannah, Georgia. To see a full list of 2023 AEIC Achievement Award recipients, visit .About AEICAEIC builds one-of-a-kind industry relationships and networks and develops operational best practices by engaging leaders from across the utility industry. AEIC works to address challenges, accelerate opportunities, and achieve excellence in all aspects of generation, transmission, distribution, and storage of electric power for the benefit of its members, the industry at large, and consumers.Founded by Thomas Edison and his associates in 1885, AEIC is the electric utility industry's longest-serving association. AEIC's members work closely together to share knowledge and provide guidance to the industry essential to achieving a modernized grid that delivers a secure energy future for all. To learn more about AEIC, its technical committees, and member companies, visit .

