Exelon Wins 2023 Achievement Award From Association Of Edison Illuminating Companies

Vlad Anderson, Prin Quantitative Engineer, accepts AEIC Achievement Award for Exelon's Utilizing Spatiotemporal Data Analytics to Pinpoint Outage Location project at AEIC's 139th Annual Meeting in Savannah, Georgia.

Exelon recognized for innovative use of data analytics to pinpoint power outages.

- Isaac Akridge, Senior Vice President for Operations, Exelon CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Association of Edison Illuminating Companies (AEIC), the electric utility industry's leading organization for all aspects of operational excellence, announced today that Exelon has received one of the Association's 2023 Achievement Awards.The AEIC Achievement Awards are presented annually to AEIC member companies, committees, or subcommittees who have clearly demonstrated significant contributions to advancing operational excellence in the electric utility industry.Exelon's Utilizing Spatiotemporal Data Analytics to Pinpoint Outage Location project has garnered widespread recognition for its impact on identifying and resolving distribution system faults stemming from various factors, including equipment failures and structural damage caused by weather-related events. Exelon's Analytics Team has developed a solution to enhance the efficiency of identifying potential outage locations. Leveraging OMS data, Asset GIS data, and Vehicle Location data, this tool empowers engineers to pinpoint fault locations with unprecedented precision.“We're honored to receive the Achievement Award and look forward to our continued partnership with AEIC. The cutting-edge innovation we're pursuing and the immense challenges we're tackling could not be done without partner organizations like AEIC,” said Isaac Akridge, Exelon Senior Vice President for Operations.“We're excited to continue prioritizing this work and expanding on our pursuit of innovative solutions for the utility industry.”This newfound accuracy in fault location data enables reliability teams to gain insights into trending reliability issues and asset health concerns at a hyperlocal scale. Moreover, it facilitates the identification of correlation between trouble zones within the same geographic area, further streamlining the restoration process.“Exelon's innovative approach to leveraging data analytics not only enhances grid reliability but also contributes to the evolution of the electric energy industry as a whole,” stated Steve Hauser, CEO, AEIC.Exelon received the award on October 26th at AEIC's 139th Annual Meeting in Savannah, Georgia. To see a full list of 2023 AEIC Achievement Award recipients, visit .About AEICAEIC builds one-of-a-kind industry relationships and networks and develops operational best practices by engaging leaders from across the utility industry. AEIC works to address challenges, accelerate opportunities, and achieve excellence in all aspects of generation, transmission, distribution, and storage of electric power for the benefit of its members, the industry at large, and consumers.Founded by Thomas Edison and his associates in 1885, AEIC is the electric utility industry's longest-serving association. AEIC's members work closely together to share knowledge and provide guidance to the industry essential to achieving a modernized grid that delivers a secure energy future for all. To learn more about AEIC, its technical committees, and member companies, visit .

