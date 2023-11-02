Florida Power & Light Wins 2023 Achievement Award From Association Of Edison Illuminating Companies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ed De Varona, Vice President of Transmission & Substation, discusses FPL's FPLAir One project at AEIC's 139th Annual Meeting in Savannah, Georgia.

FPL recognized for innovative use of drone technology in energy infrastructure assessment.

- Manny Miranda, Vice President of Power Delivery, FPLJUNO BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Association of Edison Illuminating Companies (AEIC), the electric utility industry's leading organization for all aspects of operational excellence, announced today that Florida Power & Light (FPL) has received one of the Association's 2023 Top 10 Achievement Awards.The AEIC Achievement Awards are presented annually to AEIC member companies, committees, or subcommittees who have clearly demonstrated significant contributions to advancing operational excellence in the electric utility industry.FPL has unveiled FPLAir One, a full-sized fixed-wing drone for energy infrastructure assessment. FPLAir One is the first drone of its kind to be deployed outside of FAA test sites for commercial use.This breakthrough technology transcends previous limitations by providing over 20 hours of flight endurance, enabling FPL to comprehensively survey Florida in a single flight from a Mobile Command Center at the local airport. The drone's real-time monitoring capabilities at the FPLAir Command Center enhance situational awareness, and soon it will be operated from West Palm Beach. FPL's commitment to innovation ensures a reliable energy future for Florida."We're excited to introduce FPLAir One, another innovative tool to help us deliver on our commitment to provide reliable energy to our customers,” said Manny Miranda, FPL's executive vice president of Power Delivery.“This cutting-edge drone technology marks a new chapter in infrastructure assessment, allowing us to better serve our customers and communities across Florida. FPLAir One, together with our smart grid technology and efforts to harden our grid will enhance our visibility across the system, as well as our resilience and ability to serve our customers in good weather and bad.”"Florida Power & Light's groundbreaking project, FPLAir One, is a testament to their commitment to innovation and excellence in the energy sector,” said Steve Hauser, CEO, AEIC.“This achievement demonstrates the remarkable potential of advanced drone technology for enhancing infrastructure assessment and ensuring the reliability of our energy systems. FPL's leadership in implementing such cutting-edge solutions sets a high standard for the industry and reinforces their dedication to serving the needs of their customers and the broader community."Ed De Varona, Vice President, Transmission & SubStation, accepted the award on behalf of FPL on October 26th at AEIC's 139th Annual Meeting in Savannah, Georgia. To see a full list of 2023 AEIC Achievement Award recipients, visit .About AEICAEIC builds one-of-a-kind industry relationships and networks and develops operational best practices by engaging leaders from across the utility industry. AEIC works to address challenges, accelerate opportunities, and achieve excellence in all aspects of generation, transmission, distribution, and storage of electric power for the benefit of its members, the industry at large, and consumers.Founded by Thomas Edison and his associates in 1885, AEIC is the electric utility industry's longest-serving association. AEIC's members work closely together to share knowledge and provide guidance to the industry essential to achieving a modernized grid that delivers a secure energy future for all. To learn more about AEIC, its technical committees, and member companies, visit .

