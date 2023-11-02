               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait FM Heads To Russia On Official Visit


11/2/2023 8:12:36 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 2 (KUNA) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah left Kuwait Thursday, heading to Russia on an official visit that he and his accompanying delegation will conduct to hold multiple meetings with officials in Moscow to strengthen bilateral ties between both sides.
In the meetings, both sides will discuss several vital topics and issues regionally and internationally, especially developments in the region.
Sheikh Salem was bid farewell at the airport by Kuwait Deputy Foreign Affairs Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Assistant Foreign Minister for Protocol Affairs Ambassador Nabeel Al-Dakheel, Ambassador of Russia to Kuwait Vladimir Zheltov and officials in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. (end)
nma





MENAFN02112023000071011013ID1107359327

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search