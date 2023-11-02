Formula 1 returns to Brazil with no title implications

(MENAFN) The 2023 Sao Paulo Grand Prix is set to mark the return of Formula 1 as the season finale draws near. However, this weekend's Grand Prix holds no significance in the 2023 title race, as Red Bull's Max Verstappen secured his third consecutive Formula 1 title during a sprint race in Qatar in October.



The 23-round season will conclude with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on November 26.



The Sao Paulo Grand Prix, featuring 71 laps, will take place at the 4.3-kilometer (2.67-mile) Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace in Brazil on Sunday, following the qualifying and sprint sessions.



In the previous weekend's race in Mexico City, Verstappen notched his 16th victory in the 2023 Formula 1 season, breaking his own record from 2022. His Red Bull teammate, Sergio Perez of Mexico, secured two Grand Prix wins this season.



On the other hand, Ferrari's Spanish driver, Carlos Sainz, managed to win just one race in the 2023 campaign.



In May, Formula 1 canceled the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, the sixth round of the 2023 season, due to flooding in northern Italy.



Red Bull has already clinched the 2023 constructors' title, thanks to their dominant performance this season, largely attributed to Verstappen's outstanding achievements.

