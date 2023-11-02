Over 51,000 Illegal Foreigners Identified In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Official Report

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Official documents reveal that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has successfully traced a significant number of foreigners living illegally within the province. The count surpasses 51,000 illegal foreigners, encompassing more than 25,000 children among them.

Peshawar stands out as the district with the highest number of illegally residing foreigners, totaling 22,752 individuals, as indicated in the official report. Further data collection has recorded 7,000 such individuals in Nowshera, 11,000 in Dera Ismail Khan, 1,900 in Mardan, over 1,000 in Charsadda, 207 in Malakand, 91 in Lower Chitral, 7 in Swat, and 30 in Lakki Marwat.

Other districts in the region have also contributed to the list, including Tank with 171, Hangu with 961, Mansehra with 2,700, Abbottabad with 145, Haripur with more than 2,500, Kohat with 1,500, Bannu with 363, and Karak with over 146 identified illegal foreigners.

Moreover, the official document discloses data on 5,000 illegal foreigners in Khyber, 95 in Kurram, and 27 in Bajaur. These efforts represent a significant step in addressing the issue of illegal residents within Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.