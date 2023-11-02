Qatar Airways Airbus A320 continues flights from Doha to Ras Al Khaimah

(MENAFN) On November 1, a Qatar Airways flight on an Airbus A320 from Doha successfully landed at Ras Al Khaimah International Airport shortly after 10 PM, signifying the reopening of services on this route within one of the world's most extensive airline networks. This development brings convenience to passengers, as the flight is just one hour long from Qatar Airways' central hub, Hamad International Airport, enabling seamless access to Ras Al Khaimah.



This initiative is part of the strategy by the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) to enhance global connectivity to the Emirate. The partnership with Qatar Airways is expected to significantly boost international travel to Ras Al Khaimah by offering travelers a wider range of options, flexibility, and opportunities to explore this nature-rich Emirate. Qatar Airways, with its expansive global network encompassing over 160 destinations, also provides one-stop connections from major European cities, catering to Ras Al Khaimah's key source markets.



Raki Phillips, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership. He stated that this collaboration with Qatar Airways represents a crucial step in propelling Ras Al Khaimah's continuous growth as a destination of the future. Phillips believes that Qatar Airways, being one of the world's leading airlines, will play a pivotal role in enhancing the competitiveness of the Emirate's tourism ecosystem and meeting the rising demand for travel to Ras Al Khaimah. The ultimate goal is to attract three million visitors annually by 2030 and bolster tourism's contribution to Ras Al Khaimah's GDP.



Marwan Koleilat, Senior Vice President Commercial - Eastern Regions at Qatar Airways, also emphasized the significance of the flight resumption to Ras Al Khaimah. He highlighted that it will provide enhanced connectivity for passengers from the UAE and beyond, offering them the airline's renowned services, from a wide selection of in-flight entertainment to world-class cuisine. Passengers traveling to and from Ras Al Khaimah will have the opportunity to enjoy Qatar Airways' top-quality offerings and the added benefit of connecting to over 160 destinations through Hamad International Airport.



Ras Al Khaimah, recognized by Time magazine as one of the World's Greatest Places of 2022 and listed by CNN Travel as one of the best destinations to visit in 2023, stands out for its stunning, unique topography and geodiversity. The Emirate offers a diverse range of authentic and inspiring experiences, making it an ideal destination for adventure seekers, nature enthusiasts, families, and various other types of travelers.

