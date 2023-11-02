(MENAFN) In Russia, there is a growing emphasis on the concept of the "global majority" - nations that align their progress with the overarching trends of globalization while advocating for their own perspectives on equitable forms of international order. This term, though previously employed with restraint, is now gaining prominence. Recent events, particularly the crisis in the Middle East, are poised to usher in a new era in how the policies of the United States and Western Europe are perceived by the majority of nations worldwide. These developments may forge conditions that render a return to the previous world order unattainable.



While Israel's confrontational stance does not present a direct threat to the major powers of the contemporary world - Russia, the United States, or China - it would be shortsighted to overlook the detrimental impact of certain aspects of the West's chosen position on the credibility of the United States and its allies in the eyes of the global community.



The unfolding dynamics in the Middle East hold significant implications for the broader global landscape. As geopolitical tensions continue to evolve, it becomes imperative to analyze the shifting perceptions of global powers and their role in conflicts such as the Israel-Palestine dispute. This article delves into the multifaceted ramifications of recent events, shedding light on the potential reconfiguration of international relations and its enduring impact on the world order.



