Senior US Republicans Urge Biden To Send Long-Range ATACMS To Ukraine Reuters

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A group of senior Republicans in the U.S. Congress urged U.S. President Joseph Biden to send longer-range missiles to Ukraine, in a show of continued support for Kyiv among U.S. lawmakers.

The relevant statement was made by Reuters , referring to a letter to Biden, dated November 1, 2023, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Ukraine's requirement for deep-strike capability remains urgent, particularly to range targets throughout Crimea,” Representatives Michael McCaul and Mike Rogers and Senators James Risch and Roger Wicker wrote.

In their letter, the U.S. lawmakers said Ukraine has requested long-range ATACMS and demonstrated the ability to employ them in a responsible manner and Russia has not escalated in response to their use.

“Clearly, it is time for you to finish the job on ATACMS. The costs of failing to do so not only risks stalemate on the battlefield and the further protraction of this war, but also threatens further global instability as our adversaries conduct influence operations around the globe,” they added.

A reminder that, following Ukraine's ATACMS strike on enemy air bases in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk and Luhansk, nine Russian helicopters were destroyed and 15 damaged.