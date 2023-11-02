Ukrainian Warriors Repel Russian Onslaught In Vuhledar Sector Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops attempted to conduct the offensive in the Vuhledar direction, but Ukrainian defenders stopped them.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Telegram , following a daily conference call, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Had a daily conference call. Received information about the situation on the front. The enemy made an attempt to conduct the offensive in the Vuhledar direction, but our warriors stopped it, inflicting heavy losses on the enemy: dozens of military equipment units, many [invaders] killed and injured,” Zelensky wrote.

Additionally, defensive actions are underway in Avdiivka, and Ukrainian forces continue conducting the offensive operation in the south.

Ukraine's Defense Ministry briefed the Head of State on the supply of artillery rounds, missiles and military equipment. President Zelensky also heard intelligence reports on the situation on the battlefield, in the international arena, and in the enemy's ranks.

The participants summarized the operational results of the 'grain corridor' for October 2023.

“The dynamics is positive. We are finalizing the insurance format for vessels, which would give a confidence boost to us and carriers,” Zelensky added.

A reminder that, between February 24, 2022 and November 2, 2023, Russia's total combat losses in Ukraine reached about 302,420 troops.