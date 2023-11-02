Russia's Leer-2 EW System Smashed In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed Russia's Leer-2 electronic warfare (EW) system in the Donetsk direction.

The relevant video was posted by the Special Operations Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“During reconnaissance operations in the Donetsk sector, the warriors of the 3rd Special Operations Forces Regiment detected the enemy Leer-2 electronic warfare system. Our operators tracked the movement of the electronic warfare system and struck it,” the report states.

As a result, Russia's Leer-2 electronic warfare was destroyed.

A reminder that, between February 24, 2022 and November 2, 2023, Russia's total combat losses in Ukraine reached about 302,420 troops.

Video:

Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine