Ambush And Killing Place Of Azerbaijan's Khojaly Civillians Revealed

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. Investigations
continue into terrorist acts and other grave crimes committed by
Armenian illegal armed groups in the territory of Azerbaijan,
Trend reports.
The State Security Service of Azerbaijan informed that Madat
Babayan Arakeli, who was carrying an AKM machine gun, was caught
and disarmed as a consequence of local anti-terrorist activities
carried out in September 2023 in the village of Gozlukorpu in
Azerbaijan's Kalbajar district. Babayan is suspected of committing
terrorist acts with the aim of inciting national hatred as a member
of an organized group of illegal armed groups.
During the investigation, the accused, Madat Babayan, noted in
his testimony, among other things, that he was a participant in the
Khojaly massacre in February 1992. Then, a member of Armenian armed
formations consisting of Armenian residents of the Chapar, Gozlu,
and Gozlukorpu villages, led by Lieutenant Colonel Arkadi Shirinyan
of the Armenian Armed Forces, participated on February 24, 1992, in
uniting in Tazabina village of Khojaly district with other Armenian
militants - residents of Yaychi, Kheyvali, and Zaylik villages of
Kalbajar district-to destroy Azerbaijani civilians in accordance
with a pre-determined plan.
Heading from Khankendi towards Khojaly, Armenian militants
ambushed and killed more than 150 unarmed civilians (most of them
women, children, and elderly) fleeing towards the Askeran district
at around 23:00 (GMT+4) on February 25, 1992. All the residents
were shot on the spot with automatic weapons.
It should be noted that Madat Babayan, collecting the corpses of
Azerbaijanis on February 26, 1992, noticed how Vamik Petrosyan,
Shirin Shirinyan, and other members of the gang committed insulting
actions over the bodies of the killed, as well as captured more
than 100 civilians in
